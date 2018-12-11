Temperature Lowers In Uttarakhand After Fresh Snowfall

With a fresh spell of rain and snowfall, temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees celsius (FILE)

Temperature fell in Uttarakhand after fresh snowfall in the hill state and neighbouring areas, the Met office said today. The Met official said that rains are also likely at some places in Uttarakhand.

The official added that while the upper ranges of Uttarakhand were witnessing heavy snowfall, the plains were in the grip of cold and fog.

With a fresh spell of rain and snowfall, temperature is likely to drop by at least 2-3 degrees celsius, the regional Met office added.

Badrinath, Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath have overcast sky today even as the shrines have been receiving rains over the past 24-hours. The winter cold has gotten chiller in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts.

Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun also saw an increase in cold in the past 24-hours but a sunny day saved people from the bites of the increasing cold.

In the hill stations of Nainital and Mussourie, the temperature in the last 24-hours were recorded five degrees below normal.

