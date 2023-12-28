Telugu People Should Rise To Top Position In World, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Mr Naidu exuded confidence that India will lead the entire world in IT by 2047 (File)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed his wish for a new era to begin in the lives of Telugu-speaking people to rise to the top position in the world.

The Andhra Pradesh opposition leader called on people to think global and act global, progressing from his earlier slogan of thinking global but act local.

"When I became the chief minister for the first time the main occupation of Telugus was farming. I wondered why the offspring of a farmer should not become an IT professional and thus launched the knowledge economy and that is IT," said Mr Naidu, addressing his Bengaluru supporters at KMM Convention Hall.

He recalled that when he had announced Vision - 2020, people mocked him, and said those who identified themselves with that vision are now in top positions.

Mr Naidu exuded confidence that India will lead the entire world in IT by 2047.

He also thanked people for supporting him and drove home the message that he is ready to fight for Andhra Pradesh.

