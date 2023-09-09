Andhra Cops Arrest TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu In Corruption Case

N Chandrababu Naidu, chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested today over allegations of corruption and shifted to Vijayawada.

Mr Naidu was arrested early this morning by officers of Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department following high drama after midnight.

Late last night, the officers reached a function hall at Nandyal and served an arrest warrant to Mr Naidu. However, they could not take him into custody as the TDP chief's supporters protested.

A minor scuffle also broke out between the cops and Mr Naidu's supporters.

As TDP supporters throw questions at cops during the altercation, the police officers are heard saying that they have evidence and that the remand report contains everything.

In the notice served to Mr Naidu, senior officer of CID's Economic Offences Wing M Dhanunjayudu said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence."

The former Chief Minister has been charged under sections for criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and 465. The Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked.