Telecom Regulator Recommends Internet, In-Flight Mobile Calls In India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it has arrived at the recommendation after analysing the comments received from consultations and open house discussions on the issue.
"The operation of MCA services should be permitted with minimum height restriction of 3000 metres in Indian airspace for its compatibility with terrestrial mobile networks," it added.
The sector regulator said Internet services through Wi-Fi onboard should be made available when electronic devices are permitted to be used only in flight/airplane mode.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)