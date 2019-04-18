Telangana TS Inter Results Declared: Candidates React On Social Media

The TS Inter 1st year exam began on February 27 and concluded on March 16. (Representational)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results for IPE March 2019 exam today. The pass percentage for the first year students is 59.8% and for 2nd year students is 65%.

The TS Inter 1st year exam began on February 27 and concluded on March 16 and the TS Inter 2nd year exam began on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year examination 2019 took to social media websites to express their anxiety as they waited for the results with some saying that even though the results were released at 5 pm, many websites are not working and they are unable to check their results.

Sir @KTRTRS Telangana Inter Result 2019: TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Scores to be Shortly at https://t.co/ZbEWIbutuH#Anxietypic.twitter.com/os8N4hK6FH — Pearl city Pal (@ravi_08485) April 18, 2019

9 lakh Telangana Students await their Intermediate Results. Though the results were released at 5 pm, websites aren't responding and students unable to check the results. #IntermediateResults#TelanganaBoardResults2019 — Sriram (@NaamRaam) April 18, 2019

As the results were declared, the over all pass percentage for 1st year students was 59.8% and for 2nd year students was 65%. Pass percentage for private candidates is 25.8% while pass percentage for 1st year boys is 53.14% and for 1st year girls is 62.2%. The pass percentage for 2nd year boys is 58.25% and for 2nd year girls is 71.5%.

The TS Inter result was announced by Education Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy Garu at the TSBIE premises in Hyderabad. Students can now check their result online or on the TSBIE Services app.

