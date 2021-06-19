Telangana Removes Covid Lockdown, Ends All Restrictions

The Telangana government has decided to reopen the state completely as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of receding. The government has ordered "all branches to lift all types of regulations imposed during the lockdown in full extent."

"The state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown completely. The decision has been taken to lift the lockdown by examining the reports given by medical authorities that the number of corona cases, positivity percentage has decreased significantly, corona have come into full control," the Chief Minister's Office posted on Facebook.