Telangana Rakes In Rs 5,102 Crore From Liquor Sales In December 2025

Telangana's liquor sales reached a historic high in December 2025, with the state exchequer raking in a record-breaking Rs 5,102 crore. This marks a massive leap from the usual monthly average, reflecting heavy consumption during the year-end festive season and local elections.

New Year's Eve celebrations provided a significant boost to the state treasury. On December 31, the final day of the year, liquor sales touched Rs 352 crore. Combined with the Rs 375 crore recorded on December 30, the state generated over Rs 727 crore in just 48 hours.

The revenue jump is attributed to a combination of festive demand, the state's new liquor policy, and local sarpanch elections. December 2025 revenue surpassed previous December averages by more than Rs 1,600 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of over 45%.

Excise officials noted a significant shift in consumer behaviour during this period. Despite a cold wave in late December, sales of "strong" spirits-such as whisky, brandy, and rum-dominated the market.

Conversely, beer sales saw a decline of nearly 35 lakh cases compared to previous periods. This drop is largely attributed to a price hike from Rs 150 to Rs 180 for a 650ml bottle-and the chilly weather, a notable shift for a state often called India's "Beer Capital." The introduction of multi-brand products under the new liquor policy also contributed to higher transaction values.

Beyond the holiday festivities, excise department sources pointed to the Sarpanch elections held across rural Telangana as a major driver of consumption. This election activity ensured that stocks were lifted at record rates from depots. Districts like Warangal, Nalgonda, and Mahbubnagar reported higher-than-average sales during the first three weeks of December, coinciding with local campaigning.

The new liquor policy, which took effect on December 1, 2025, introduced higher application fees and revised license slabs, providing an immediate upfront revenue boost.

The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department has set an ambitious target of Rs 10,000 crore for the final quarter (January-March) of the 2025-26 financial year. With major festivals like Sankranti and the Medaram Jatara approaching, officials expect the current momentum to continue.