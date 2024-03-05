Telangana New ATM Of Congress: PM Modi In Attack Mode On Day 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second day in Telangana started with yet another sharp attack on the ruling Congress and K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Raksha Samithi, whom he accused of being locked in a nexus of scams. The state, he said, has turned into "an ATM for the Congress". The Congress -- which came to power in the state late last year -- and its predecessor Bharat Rashtra Samithi were giving fire cover to each other, protecting each other's misdeeds, he said.

"In Kaleshwaram, the BRS made money but the Congress not making documents public... they are having ghotala bandhan (an alliance of scams)... they don't realise that Modi does both surgical strike and air strike," he said, addressing a public meeting.

He also attacked the Opposition over alleged nepotism and dynastic rule, saying young people are being denied opportunity because family interests dominate.

"I know of families of Chief Ministers where 50 people are occupying positions of power... so insecure that they won't give anyone less than 50 an opportunity... they appoint someone 80-85 years old," he said.

Reiterating his commitment for Telangana's progress, the Prime Minister said his stance is that only states' development can lead to the country's growth.

"I believe in the mantra of rashtra vikas (development of nation) through vikas (development) of the states," the Prime Minister said, highlighting the government's working ideology.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had sought the CEntre's help for the development of Telangana. "Hamare hisaab se Pradhan Mantri matlab bade bhai (According to us, Prime Minister means elder brother)," Mr Reddy had said The states cannot prosper without the Prime Minister's help and he wanted to bring Telangana on par with Gujarat, he had said.