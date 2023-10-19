'Don't Fall For Crocodile Tears...': KCR's Son Takes A Dig At Ex-BJP Chief

KT Rama Rao was speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar on Wednesday (File)

Reacting to the charges of Congress leaders on unemployment in the state, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, claimed that the government had issued 2,20,000 lakh job notifications and filled 1,30,000 jobs during their last nine years of rule, the minister's office said in a statement.

He added that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would be revamped if needed and job calendars would be released every year to fill up the vacancies.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar on Wednesday, KTR said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were coming to Telangana "with the intention of provoking youth here".

The former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in the state and is today holding the second stage of the 'Vijayabheri Yatra' in Bhupalpall.

Earlier on Wednesday at a rally in Mulugu the Congress leader alleged that the BRS and BJP were working together.

"In Telangana, there is a fight between BRS and Congress in the elections. We have sidelined and defeated the BJP. But remember that the BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana. They are working together. And the AIMIM is also involved in this coalition," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Mulugu.

Meanwhile, continuing his attack on the Congress, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that the opposition parties tried to politicize the death of Pravalika who died by suicide after being harassed by a person in Hyderabad. "Pravalika's family met KTR today and sought justice. KTR assured them to stand by Pravalika's family and also assured them of a job for her brother," the statement said.

Speaking about BJP leader Bandi Sanjay, KTR asked what Sanjay did for the development of Karimnagar. "He did not get a single educational institution nor did he construct one temple in this region," KTR said.

Taking a dig at Bandi Sanjay, KTR said that the former was a leader who cried to people after losing assembly elections in 2018 against Gangula Kamalakar and then in MP elections. "Don't fall for the crocodile tears of such leaders. Think wisely and vote for the BRS," said KTR.

"He also stated that KCR is a leader who worked for the welfare of all the communities and never did politics in the name of religion," the statement added.

Highlighting the BRS schemes, KTR said that CM KCR introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of the Dalit community, increased the reservations of the tribal community from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, set up 1001 Gurukula schools across the state, provided scholarships for students who aspire to study abroad, and resolved water and current problems, the statement added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

