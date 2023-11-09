Video: Telangana Minister KTR Almost Fell Off His Campaign Vehicle

The pink-coloured bus was making its way through a narrow lane with Telangana leaders standing atop in Nizamabad's Armoor. As the driver hit the brakes, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, almost fell off. He was flanked by Jeevan Reddy and Suresh Reddy, who had a great fall, showed a video.

But the campaign for the November 30 polls continued and Miniser KTR, who is also the BRS working president, left for Kodangal campaign.

The video showed the Minister and other leaders huddled up on a small platform erected over the bus holding on to the railing as the vehicle made its way through the narrow alley.

Men in white T-shirts and camouflage trousers ran with the bus on either side, holding a rope. A security man was seen clearing the rowd in the front. At this point, the driver slammed the brakes and the leaders tumbled over as seen in the video.

KTR was saved by an alert securityman, but his fellow leaders were not so lucky. They suffered minor bruises.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

The votes will be counted on December 3.