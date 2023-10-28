'Let Congress, Others Win Surveys, We Will Win Election': KCR's Daughter

K Kavitha said her favourite politician apart from her father is Mamata Banerjee (File)

Dismissing some survey reports suggesting that there would be a "hung" assembly in Telangana after the November 30 polls, BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Saturday that her party is going to triumph in the elections while Congress and others win only in surveys.

Replying to a host of questions from netizens on "X", she also said with the blessings of the Telangana people, BRS is going to win between 95 and 105 seats in the 119-member house.

"They played the same trick in 2018. Many surveys were thrown at the people in 2018 as well .. but BRS won with a thumping majority. Let Congress & others win the surveys this time also & BRS will win the election," she replied when asked about some surveys' results on the hung assembly.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the BJP, if it wins the polls in Telangana, will make a BC candidate as chief minister, she ridiculed that the saffron party replaced a BC leader with an OC (open category) person as state unit head. The Central government also refused to conduct an OBC caste census across the country, she said.

"BJP refuses to give reservations to OBC women. BJP refuses to form BC welfare ministry at the Centre. BJP refuses to give a 33% OBC quota in parliament & assemblies. Now the same BJP says that they'll make BC a CM...what I see is just another election Gimmick," she slammed.

When asked who her favourite politician other than her father (K Chandrasekhar Rao), she replied it is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

K Kavitha said the arrest of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, is "unfortunate" and her sympathies are with his family.

