"Serious Political Mistake": K Kavitha Slams BRS Over Assembly Boycott

Telangana Jagruthi president and daughter of KCR, K Kavitha, launched a sharp attack on BRS leadership, indirectly targeting her brother and senior BRS leader Harish Rao over the recent Assembly boycott and water-sharing issues.

While questioning the ruling Congress government, Kavitha said the BRS boycott of the Assembly helped the Revanth Reddy government to spread lies and allowed the government to mislead people, especially on the crucial issue of Krishna river water sharing. Putting the previous BRS government and her own cousin Harish Rao in the spot, Kavitha, who has left the BRS party, asked who signed away Telangana's three per cent share of Krishna waters and why allocations for key projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy and Narayanpet-Kodangal were reduced.

She also questioned Karnataka's move to raise the Almatti dam height, warning it could cost Telangana nearly 100 TMC of water.

Targeting Harish Rao, who was also the irrigation minister in the KCR government, Kavitha questioned whether the decision to boycott the Assembly was taken by Harish Rao personally or by the BRS leadership. She said staying away from the House was a serious political mistake and weakened the opposition's duty to question false claims made by the ruling party.

Kavitha also alleged widespread corruption in Suryapet district, represented by BRS Senior leader G Jagdish Reddy, and alleged illegal sand mining, land encroachments, stalled irrigation works, drinking water shortages, pollution of the Krishna river, and misuse of public funds. She demanded immediate action from the administration.

Clarifying her stand, she said she holds no personal grudge against any leader and said, "My fight is only against corruption, no matter who is in power." She admitted that mistakes were made during the earlier BRS government and said leaders must own up and correct them.

Kavitha also clarified that she resigned as BRS MLC on moral grounds and will continue her district tours under Telangana Jagruthi, vowing to raise people's issues and "expose corruption fearlessly".

Her remarks came as BRS leaders continue their own attacks on the Congress government. BRS working president KT Rama Rao has called out Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what he described as disrespectful language and failure on governance, particularly on water issues and broken promises on jobs and reservations.