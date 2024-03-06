Telangana Cop In Trouble Over Murder Accused's Birthday Party At Police Station

The incident took place at the Mogullapally police station

An explanation has been sought from a sub-inspector in Telangana after he allegedly hosted a birthday cake-cutting ceremony for a murder accused at the police station.

V Mahender Goud, whose photo had reportedly been put up on the police station notice board as a "rowdy sheeter", was seen cutting the cake in the presence of sub-inspector T Madhav Goud inside the police station.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Mogullapally police station and came to light after the picture of the birthday celebration went viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, the cake-cutting ceremony was hosted as the police personnel and the murder accused belonged to the same community.

However, there are also reports that Madhav Goud allowed the ceremony because some local scribes had asked for it to be done. Reports say that Mr Goud was not aware of Mahender Goud's criminal record.