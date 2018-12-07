Telangana Congress Candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy Attacked

Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy was shifted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Hyderabad.

Congress leader Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy was attacked by unknown men today morning in Telangana, where polling is underway for the state assembly elections.

Mr Reddy, who is contesting from Kalwakurthy constituency, was shifted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital in Hyderabad after the attack.

Doctors say he is out of danger.

In the 2014 elections, Mr Reddy won the Kalwakurthy seat by 78 votes. Kalwakurthy comes under Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency. It is one of the 14 constituencies in Mahbubnagar district.

A total of 1,821 candidates, including 135 women, are contesting the elections to the 119-member Telangana Assembly. The results of the Telangana Polls will be counted on December 11 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.



(With Inputs From ANI)

