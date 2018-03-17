Telangana Chief Minister KCR To Meet Mamata Banerjee On March 19

Mr Rao, popularly known as KCR, had recently said a non-Congress and non-BJP front should be formed in the country, as he called for a qualitative change in politics and had also announced that he was ready to take on the mantle of leading a political front.
"In the backdrop of Telangana Chief Minister calling for a qualitative change in politics, he will meet and hold discussions with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 19," sources in the Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) told PTI tonight.
The chief minister would meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata at around 4 pm, they said.
On March 4, Mamata Banerjee spoke to Mr Rao over phone and conveyed her complete support on his statement that he was keen to participate in national politics to bring about "qualitative changes" in governance.
"Ham aap se ek mat hain. Aap ke saath rahenge" (I am in agreement with you.I will work with you)," Ms Banerjee had told Mr Rao.
Comments
The CMO had also earlier said KCR is chalking out a programme to hold series of meetings at the all India level with various organisations, associations and individuals shortly.