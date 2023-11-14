Telangana Congress Chief's 'Khaki Knickers' Barb, Asaduddin Owaisi's Reply

Mr Owaisi slammed Revanth Reddy for doing "dog whistle politics"

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, calling him a "puppet of RSS" and even accusing him of doing "dog whistle politics" targeting the minority class.

"You (Revanth Reddy) don't have anything to criticise against us. You speak about our clothes and beards and attack us. It is called dog whistle politics. You are an RSS puppet. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress," Asaduddin Owaisi said in a public rally here.

The Telangana Congress chief on Sunday attacked Mr Owaisi, saying that he "wears a khaki knicker under his sherwani."

Mr Owaisi was apparently responding to these comments.

"Telangana PCC chief started as an RSS member wearing a chaddi and then went to ABVP, then joined Telugu Desam and now come to Congress. Someone said it right that Congress's Gandhi Bhavan is captured by Mohan Bhagwat and will run Congress however he wants," the AIMIM chief said.

Recalling the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, Mr Owaisi went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the protesters could be identified by the dress they wore. He added that the same thing was done by Mr Revanth when he talked about Mr Owaisi's sherwani.

Political heat is high in Telangana as the state will undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

