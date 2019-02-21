Tejashwi Yadav's Expenses On His Bungalow To Be Probed: Bihar Minister

Tejashwi Yadav is accused of splurging money on the bungalow. (FILE PHOTO)

The Bihar government has ordered a probe into the money spent by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on his bungalow, allegedly as lavish as a seven-star resort.

Bihar Minister of Building Construction Maheshwar Hazari said a high-level committee will investigate the matter.

"We can use only Rs 6 lakh in five years (on infrastructure). Earlier it was only Rs 3 lakh. If it is more than Rs 3 lakh, then it means either he has used his own money or the department has spent. Then it would be a punishable offence," he said on Wednesday.

"We will get it investigated through a high-level committee. This is government's money. It cannot be used wrongly," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav is accused of splurging money on the bungalow which may not have cost him any less than Rs 5 crore.

The bungalow was re-allotted to present Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in 2017 after the Janata Dal (United) formed a coalition with the BJP.