'No New Cars, Greet Everyone With Namaste, Adab': Tejashwi Yadav To Party Ministers

Tejashwi Yadav has also requested RJD ministers to be courteous towards everyone.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar has issued a series of do's and dont's to the ministerial colleagues of his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which has 31 ministers in the government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Special emphasis has been given to austerity and transparency, and to promoting the exchange of books and pens instead of flowers and bouquets.

The new in-house order was shared by Mr Yadav on social media this afternoon.

"Ministers made from the quota of Rashtriya Janata Dal will not buy any new vehicle for themselves in the department," an instruction - the first in the six instructions to the minister - reads.

The 32-year-old leader has also requested RJD ministers to be courteous towards everyone, and promote the tradition of salutation with namaste and adab.

"The ministers of Rashtriya Janata Dal must not allow the workers, well-wishers, supporters to touch their feet," one of the instructions shared by Mr Yadav says.

Instead of giving flowers/bouquets as gifts, the ministers have been asked to encourage the exchange of books and pens with immediate effect.

"While dealing with the poor and needy people, the ministers must be unbiased and not let their caste/religion decide the priority of the matter," it said.

The ministers should promote honesty, transparency, and promptness in their department, says another instruction.

The ministers have also been urged to share their work plans and development works on social media so that the public can get positive information about the work done by them.

The new instructions seem to be Mr Yadav's attempt for an image makeover of the party amid criticism of 'jungle raj" by the BJP which has cited a string of murders and other crimes to attack the alliance.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended his support to Nitish Kumar.

The new government is likely to prove majority in the Bihar assembly on August 24.