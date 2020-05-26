Tejashwi Yadav Sets 2-Day Deadline For Arresting JDU MLA Involved In Gopalganj Shooting

Tejashwi Yadav said that RJD will not tolerate attacks on its leaders.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded action within two days against JD (U) MLA from Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey in Gopalganj district for his alleged involvement in the firing in which three people were killed and an RJD activist sustained grievous injuries on Sunday evening.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said that RJD will not tolerate attacks on its leaders, stating that it is the shame for Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar that crimes are taking place in broad daylight.

"Nitish ji says that he will not compromise on law and order. The RJD leader who was shot is taking names of Amrendra Pandey and Satish Pandey but no arrest is being made. We give 2-day time to the government, if the JDU MLA won't get arrested then we will march from Patna to Gopalganj," he said.

He alleged that the Bihar Chief Minister is saving the criminals in the case and alleged that there is "jungle raj" and "demon's rule" in Bihar.

"We will take the matter very seriously and not going to sit quietly. We will keep protesting against it," Tejashwi Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav also cornered Nitish Kumar on Twitter and wrote: "Do not cover-up in the name of investigation. The lives of citizens are not ordinary that your MLA will kill them with their entire family. Have you ever reviewed what has happened to the law system in lockdown? We will not allow your bahubali (Strongman) MLA to spread terror. Get the MLA arrested as soon as possible."

"I am saying politely if these terrorists won't get arrested then you must understand that you are the home minister and police are protecting him," he further wrote.

RJD leader JP Chaudhary was grievously injured and his parents and brother were killed after a group of five assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them at their residence in Rupanchak village of Gopalganj district here on Sunday night.

According to police, a case has been registered and the brother of a JDU MLA and one other person has been arrested in the matter. Police said that RJD leader JP Chaudhary was sitting outside his residence with his family at around 6 pm on Sunday when around five assailants who arrived on two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on them.