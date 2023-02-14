'Have To Save Country Together': Tejashwi Yadav Meets Arvind Kejriwal

Tejashwi Yadav said had a "detailed discussion on current social, political and economic issues"

Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi and they had a "detailed discussion" on several issues including those related to politics and the economy.

Mr Yadav, who is the deputy chief minister of Bihar, said during his meeting with Mr Kejriwal, they had a "detailed discussion on current social, political and economic issues".

He also shared on Twitter some pictures of him and the Aam Aadmi Party national convener.

"The BJP government has mortgaged public undertakings, resources, national wealth and the country to capitalists," Mr Yadav said and added that "we all have to save the country together".

Replying to the RJD leader's tweet, Mr Kejriwal said during his meeting with Mr Yadav, he discussed "a wide range of issues affecting the country".

"Had the pleasure to receive Sh @yadavtejashwi ji at my residence today," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

It was a very fruitful meeting and a wide range of issues affecting the country were discussed, he said.

