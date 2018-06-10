Tejashwi Yadav Invites Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha To Join Opposition Ranks RJD leader and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav today said the NDA is giving "step-motherly treatment" to Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Tejashwi Yadav asked Upendra Kushwaha to choose between Gandhi-Ambedkar or Godse-Golwalker. Patna: After days of dropping hints, Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav issued an open invitation to Union minister Upendra Kushwaha to quit the NDA and join hands with the opposition. Though the junior minister of Human Resource Development has not made any comment against the BJP, his absence at the NDA dinner and a couple of subsequent Iftaar parties last week, is seen as a signal of his disenchantment.



Mr Kushwaha's party wants him as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate in the next elections, pointing out that after the Yadav vote, Kushwahas comprise 10 per cent of Bihar's electorate. Some of the issues Mr Kushwaha is supporting, including representation of all castes in judiciary, coincides with those of the opposition's.



Tejashwi Yadav today said the NDA is giving "step-motherly treatment" to Mr Kushwaha. "The BJP, along with Nitish Kumar, tried to spit your party. You come from a larger OBC caste, but despite that no one was made cabinet minister, while from one caste, there are more than a dozen cabinet ministers," the 28-year-old, seen as the political heir of jailed leader Lalu Yadav said.



Ahead of next year's general elections, a rift has surfaced in the Bihar NDA over who would be projected as the party's face. The JD(U) is batting for Mr Kumar, pitching him against the BJP choice of PM Modi. On Thursday, a meet of the BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP and Mr Kushwaha's RLSP, meant as a show of NDA unity, ended in a display of exactly the opposite.



The opposition leaders have been quick to push their advantage.



Last week, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who quit Nitish Kumar's party and formed his own, asked Mr Kushwaha to join the opposition ranks. Asked whether the RJD would accept Kushwaha's RLSP into the grand alliance, Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is for him to take a decision. If he wishes to come with us, we will think over the matter," reported news agency Press Trust of India.



Today, at a party conference in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The choice is yours. Either choose Gandhi-Ambedkar or Godse-Golwalker".



The BJP, he added, will "finish this constitution, which will then automatically end the reservations for backwards and Dalits". Reservation is one of the key issues Mr Kushwaha is fighting for -- his latest campaign demands representation of all castes in judiciary, which also coincides with the opposition's.



So far, Mr Kushwaha - who also stayed away from the Iftaar parties hosted by Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi -- has maintained that he's part of the NDA and there's no question of leaving it.



