Tejashwi Yadav Defends Super 30 Coach, Says "Sabotage", Cites Caste

Super 30 made headlines in 2010 after all 30 of Mr Kumar's students cracked the tough IIT-JEE exam. It drew the attention of foreign media, including the Time Magazine.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 31, 2018 01:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tejashwi Yadav Defends Super 30 Coach, Says 'Sabotage', Cites Caste

Tejashwi Yadav met Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar at his home on Monday

Patna: 

After actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has come to the defence of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams.

Mr Kumar -- the subject of a biopic starring Hrithik Roshan that will release in January -- has landed in controversy after some of his students accused him of providing false information about his well-known Patna-based coaching centre.

Today, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted:

 

Mr Yadav also met the mathematician at his home on Monday.

Mr Kumar, 45, had started his super 30 programme 14 years ago, teaching the students for free at his non-profit coaching centre. The institute, set up in 2002, provides food and accommodation to the students as well.

Super 30 made headlines in 2010 after all 30 of Mr Kumar's students cracked the tough IIT-JEE exam. It drew the attention of foreign media, including the Time Magazine.

This year's figure, Mr Kumar said, was 26.

But some of Mr Kumar's students have alleged that his claims are false. Bihar local dailies reported that some of the students said only three of Super 30 students had cracked the prestigious exam. The rest belonged to other coaching institutions.

Yesterday, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted in support of Mr Kumar. In a series of tweets, Mr Sinha said:

In another tweet, Mr Sinha accused Mr Kumar's detractors of maligning him for their own vested interests.

"I am fond of him & proud of him like many of you. Hope, wish & pray that the society would be able to distinguish all these sponsored issues & stand by Mr Anand Kumar at this stage, so that he is able to continue his mission of taking our nation to the top...Jai Bihar. Jai Hind!" read another tweet from Mr Sinha.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

tejashwi yadavBihar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................