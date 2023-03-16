Tejashwi Yadav Challenges CBI Summons In Land-For-Jobs Case In High Court

Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday challenged the summons issued by the CBI. (File)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday challenged the summons issued by the CBI asking him to appear for questioning in the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Delhi High Court. A bench led by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma will hear his petition tomorrow.

Mr Yadav, in his petition, argued that even though he was a resident of Patna, he was being asked to appear for questioning in Delhi, which is in violation of Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As per the provision, he said, a notice can only be issued to a person who is situated within the local jurisdiction of a police station or the adjoining police station.

The 33-year-old, through the petition, requested time from the CBI to appear before it after the end of the current Bihar Assembly session. As the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister, it is his responsibility to attend the session, he said.

The CBI has, till now, issued three notices (February 28, March 4 and March 11) to Mr Yadav. The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has sought the quashing of the summons.

Mr Yadav also requested "the presence of his advocate(s) at a visible but not audible distance, as per the law laid down by the Supreme Court of India" during his interrogation.

Mr Yadav and some of his family members, including parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, are being investigated in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Tejashwi Yadav assured his full cooperation and assistance in the ongoing investigation.

Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi - both former Bihar Chief Ministers - and their daughter Misa Bharti were granted bail on Wednesday by a court in the case.

The Yadavs are accused of buying land dirt-cheap in exchange for jobs during the Rashtriya Janata Dal boss's stint as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments of candidates were made in the Central Railway, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.