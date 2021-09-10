Teenager Found Dead In Field In UP Village, Family Alleges Rape

A villager spotted the victim's body in the field about 500 metres from her home. (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in a field in a village in Aligarh's Akrabad area, the police said on Friday.

According to the victim's family, the teenager had gone to an agricultural field to relieve herself on Wednesday evening but did not return home.

The same evening, a villager spotted her body in the field about 500 metres from her home. Signs of struggle on her body led her family to suspect that she was sexually assaulted.

Senior police officer Shubham Patel told reporters that the post mortem showed death due to strangulation and there has been no confirmation of sexual assault as yet.

Further forensic tests are being conducted by a team of experts.

