Teen Gang-Raped, Murdered In Gwalior, Burnt Body Found In Nearby Hill Area

In a deeply disturbing incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a 15-year-old girl from Bhind district was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Gwalior, with the accused later attempting to burn her body to destroy evidence. The charred remains of the minor were recovered from the Gupteshwar Hill area.

According to police sources, the girl, a class 9th student from Bhind, went missing on May 28. Her family launched a search after discovering the contact number of a young man named Ramu Gurjar but could not trace her. They subsequently filed a kidnapping complaint at the Mau Police Station.

Investigations revealed that Ramu Gurjar had allegedly lured the teenager and brought her to Gwalior. There, in a secluded spot near the Navagraha Temple on Gupteshwar Hill, he, along with his two accomplices Arun Kushwah and Gaurav Kushwah, allegedly committed the heinous crime.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they first sexually assaulted the girl and then murdered her, fearing exposure. On May 29, they allegedly poured petrol on her body and set it on fire in an attempt to obliterate her identity and any evidence of the crime.

Acting swiftly, police detained the prime accused Ramu Gurjar, whose interrogation led to the arrest of his two accomplices in Gwalior.

Tension escalated on Tuesday in the area as grieving family members and angry villagers blocked the road after the post-mortem of the 15-year-old gang-rape and murder victim. The protest erupted when the girl's body was brought back to her village following the autopsy. As soon as the charred remains reached the village, residents and relatives burst into fury. They staged a sit-in on the road shouting slogans demanding the immediate hanging of the three accused and the strictest possible action against them.

Senior police officials have assured that a thorough investigation is underway. Every angle of the case, including possible additional involvement, is being examined meticulously to ensure complete justice for the victim.