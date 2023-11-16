Teen Arrested For Murdering His Girlfriend In Maharashtra: Cops

The woman was allegedly killed following a dispute, police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested in Thane district for allegedly murdering his girlfriend while his father, also an accused in the case, is on run, police said on Wednesday.

On October 27, the body of an unidentified woman was found near the railway tracks near Haji Malang Hills, said senior inspector Anil Jagtap of Hill Line police station.

The victim, strangulated with a rope, was identified from Ulhasnagar.

Probe revealed that the minor was in a relationship with the woman but his family was opposed to it as she belonged to a so-called lower caste.

The minor, his father and another person allegedly killed her following a dispute on October 25, the official said.

While the minor and his accomplice were arrested from Bihar on November 7, his father was still on the run. Further probe was on.

