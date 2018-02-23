Teen Burnt To Death Outside Her Village In UP's Unnao

Her body, with 100 per cent burn injuries, was recovered by the side of a field outside her village. Her cycle was lying next to her. It appears that the girl was burnt alive, the Uttar Pradesh police said. An empty can and a bundle of matchsticks were also found on the spot. They have registered a case of murder and any sexual assault will be confirmed in the post-mortem report, a senior officer said.
"She had left home to buy vegetables around 4.30 pm. Soon after, her burnt body was recovered in the village. The news of her death spread in the village and her family rushed to the spot. They identified her cycle and slippers," said a senior police officer.
The police have no information about the attackers so far. Also, the circumstances that led to the girl's death have not been established yet.
According to National Crime Records Bureau, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 9.5 per cent of total crimes reported in the country in 2016. UP reported 14.5 per cent (49,262 out of 3,38,954 cases) of total cases of crimes against women.