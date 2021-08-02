'Teeka Jeet Ka'': Yogi Adityanath Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Yogi Adityanath also posted a picture in which he is seen taking the jab.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine here and appealed to all those eligible to get inoculated.

"Today I am happy to receive the second dose of the ''swadeshi'' Covid vaccine. Under the guidance of the prime minister, this security cover of corona vaccine is being administered free of cost. You all should get this ''teeka jeet ka'' (vaccine to defeat Covid). Only then coronavirus will be defeated and the country will win," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister had taken the first shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5 and he, later, tested positive for coronavirus.