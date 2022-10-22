Techie Out On Bike Ride Gang-Raped By 10 In Jharkhand, Boyfriend Thrashed

A 26-year-old techie, on work from home, was gang-raped by 10 men in Jharkhand

A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly gang-raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said today.

The woman, who is in Jharkhand as she is working from home, was out with her boyfriend on a motorbike on Thursday evening when the incident took place.

A group of eight-ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly gang-raped the woman after taking her to a secluded area, the police told Press Trust of India.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the local police station and an investigation underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

Her medical check-up was conducted at the local hospital.

More details awaited.



