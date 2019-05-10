Team From Centre To Visit Odisha To Assess Crop Damage From Cyclone Fani

Thousands of coconut and mango trees are reported to have been uprooted because of Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

All India | | Updated: May 10, 2019 16:02 IST
In Odisha, Cyclone Fani has caused extensive damage to trees and crops. (Reuters)


New Delhi: 

The Centre will send a team to Odisha to assess the extent of damage to agricultural and horticultural crops from Cyclone Fani, a senior government official said today.

"A team has been constituted and will leave for Odisha in a day or two to examine the extent of damage, based on which the relief amount will be decided," the official told news agency PTI.

Thousands of coconut and mango trees are reported to have been uprooted because of Cyclone Fani, that hit the coastal districts of the state a week ago. Even agricultural land closure to the coastal areas has been washed out, he said.

According to the state government's preliminary assessment, more than 30 per cent crop has been damaged in Odisha due the cyclone.

More than 1,00,000 hectares of agricultural land was affected in 14 districts of the state, the report said.

The central government official also mentioned that the team may not visit Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal because not much damage has been reported from these two states.



