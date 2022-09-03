Teachers' Day 2022: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Teachers' Day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (Representational)

From imparting invaluable knowledge and making learning fun to guiding one towards the right path, a teacher's contribution to ones life is unmatched. Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 to honour educators and recognise the effort that they put into shaping young individuals.

History

Teachers' Day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan was also a scholar, teacher and renowned philosopher.

When Dr Radhakrishnan served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967, his students and friends asked him to let them celebrate his birthday on September 5. While he did not agree to a pompous celebration, Dr Radhakrishnan said he would be happier if the day was marked as Teachers' Day.

Significance

The day serves as an opportunity to show gratitude to the teachers and educators who play an important role in shaping the future of their students. Besides providing knowledge and values, teachers guide us through challenges and strengthen our foundation. Teachers shape our future and act as an inspiration for many of us.

Celebrations

Teacher's Day is celebrated with gaiety and fervour in schools, colleges and educational institutions. The day is marked by organising events that highlight their significance and honour their work. Many students present their teachers with a heartfelt note, handmade card or a cake on this day. The day is also marked by remembering all the great teachers that have left a mark and inspired generations with their work.