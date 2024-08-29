Teacher Stripped, Paraded For 'Misbehaving' With Girls; Handed Over To Cops

Police said they have arrested the teacher and started an investigation into matter.(Representational)

A group of parents and locals on Wednesday thrashed, stripped and paraded a tuition teacher in Maharashtra's Palghar district, accusing him of misbehaving with girl students, an official said.

The matter came to light after a 13-year-old girl refused to go to his tuition classes. When her parents sought to know the reason, she told them about the alleged misconduct by the tuition teacher.

The parents of the girl and other citizens then beat up the teacher, stripped and paraded him after pulling him out of his classes in Virar. They also accused him of misbehaving with other girl students, the official said.

Senior Inspector Vijay Pawar of Virar police station told reporters that the teacher has been handed over to the police and they are recording statements. Police will register an FIR against the tuition teacher, he added.

