TCS Employee Claims Was Suspended For Reporting Security Incident

A user advised using the company's escalation matrix to address the issue. (Representational)

A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee was allegedly suspended after they reported a security issue, according to a Reddit post. The employee was suspended for reporting that the manager allegedly instructed employees to use their "personal laptops" and was "sharing login credentials".

The user, further in their post, mentioned feeling frustrated because they were suspended despite TCS reportedly having a policy to protect whistleblowers. They revealed that the "HR and managers won't help me" because of "poor relations" and asked the Reddit community for advice on how to handle the situation.

When questioned about the reason for the suspension, they said they were being blamed for "everything I reported for example sharing client credentials, using personal laptop for work and communicating on WhatsApp."

Comment

byu/Personal_Stage4690 from discussion

indevelopersIndia

A user suggested raising the issue on LinkedIn and tagging higher officials of the Tata group, not just TCS, as the alleged actions go against the Tata code of conduct. They advised, "Spread this like wildfire on X, LinkedIn and other social media platforms."

Comment

byu/Personal_Stage4690 from discussion

indevelopersIndia

Another user advised using the company's escalation matrix to address the issue. (An escalation matrix is a step-by-step guide for addressing and resolving issues within a company by taking them to higher levels of authority). The user suggested, "Make it clear that you intend to go to the top of the matrix and so each level that refuses to comply goes under the bus." They further mentioned that the top level of Tata Group takes policies seriously, and encouraged taking action against those who disregard them. They also recommended considering other job opportunities and being prepared to switch if needed.

Comment

byu/Personal_Stage4690 from discussion

indevelopersIndia

Someone claimed that TCS was no longer the same, stating, "Can't trust anyone from the Management side, especially after the change in CEO side."

Comment

byu/Personal_Stage4690 from discussion

indevelopersIndia

Last year, TCS fired six employees for accepting favours from staffing firms while hiring contract workers.