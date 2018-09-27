Taxi Driver Jailed For Molesting American On Way To Rishikesh From Delhi

The incident took place on October 11, 2014 when the woman had come to Rishikesh from Delhi in a taxi and the driver of the vehicle tried to molest her on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

All India | | Updated: September 27, 2018 21:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Taxi Driver Jailed For Molesting American On Way To Rishikesh From Delhi

A charge sheet was filed within seven days of the incident (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A local court Thursday sentenced a taxi driver to five-year imprisonment for molesting an American tourist.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shelender Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Samey Singh, after holding him guilty under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

According to prosecutor Sandeep Singh, a case was registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman.

The incident took place on October 11, 2014 when the woman had come to Rishikesh from Delhi in a taxi and the driver of the vehicle tried to molest her on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

A charge sheet was filed within seven days of the incident, the prosecutor said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TaxiAmerican

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominosThugs Of Hindostan Trailer

................................ Advertisement ................................