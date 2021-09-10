Tax Department 'Surveys' At Offices Of News Sites NewsClick, Newslaundry

NewsClick and its founders were raided by the Enforcement Directorate in February (Representational)

Income Tax officers visited the offices of news sites NewsClick and Newslaundry today, calling them "surveys" and not "raids".

The Income Tax department confirmed that officers had gone to the offices of these news portals in south Delhi "to conduct surveys".

According to Press Trust of India, the officials said the operations were being conducted to verify certain tax payment details and remittances made by the organisations.

The officials are covering the business premises of the two portals, they added.

NewsClick and its founders were raided by the Enforcement Directorate in February under the anti-money laundering law.

The PTI said the money laundering case arises out of a Delhi Police FIR alleging that PPK NewsClick Studio received foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19.