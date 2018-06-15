Tata Sons Trustees Back R Venkataramanan In AirAsia Case A statement released by the trust after a combined meeting reaffirmed their trust and continued support to R Venkatraman.

Share EMAIL PRINT A combined meeting of the trustees of Tata Trusts was held on Thursday. Mumbai: The trustees of Tata Sons extended their support to Mr R Venkataramanan in connection with the ongoing bribery investigation against AirAsia Private Limited, on Thursday.



A combined meeting of the trustees of Tata Trusts was held on Thursday. A statement released by the trust read that they, "reaffirmed their complete trust and continued



"The office of R Venkataramanan, in his capacity as a Non-Executive Director and a nominee of Tata Sons on the Board of Air Asia India Limited, in the Trust office premises, was visited by the authorities and clarifications sought on some papers relating to Air Asia India, some of which were taken by the authorities," the statement added.



The trustees further expressed concern that "inaccurate and mischievous reports were carried by some media entities to give an impression that the Tata Trusts' offices were raided by the investigating authorities, which did not take place."



"The trustees categorically reiterated that the reported investigations have nothing whatsoever to do with the affairs of any of the Tata Trusts and noted that papers and documents relating to the Trusts were neither seen nor called for by the investigators," the statement further read.



The trustees of Tata Sons extended their support to Mr R Venkataramanan in connection with the ongoing bribery investigation against AirAsia Private Limited, on Thursday.A combined meeting of the trustees of Tata Trusts was held on Thursday. A statement released by the trust read that they, "reaffirmed their complete trust and continued support to Venkataramanan under whose executive leadership as Managing Trustee, the Tata Trusts have done, and are continuing to do, outstanding work across India.""The office of R Venkataramanan, in his capacity as a Non-Executive Director and a nominee of Tata Sons on the Board of Air Asia India Limited, in the Trust office premises, was visited by the authorities and clarifications sought on some papers relating to Air Asia India, some of which were taken by the authorities," the statement added.The trustees further expressed concern that "inaccurate and mischievous reports were carried by some media entities to give an impression that the Tata Trusts' offices were raided by the investigating authorities, which did not take place.""The trustees categorically reiterated that the reported investigations have nothing whatsoever to do with the affairs of any of the Tata Trusts and noted that papers and documents relating to the Trusts were neither seen nor called for by the investigators," the statement further read. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter