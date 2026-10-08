Taslima Nasrin In Kolkata, Says Will Stay For Durga Puja Next Year

Noted author Taslima Nasrin has arrived in Kolkata for the second time since the change of the state government. "I am really enjoying the city of Kolkata," she told reporters gathered there. She said she would try to stay till Mahalaya and watch the state government's celebrations at Eden Gardens.

"Although I won't be able to stay for the Puja, there are several events scheduled beforehand-tomorrow at Mahajati Sadan, and then others on the October 9 and 11," she said.

"I will certainly be here next year. I absolutely love the Puja celebrations here; it feels like a grand art exhibition," she added.

Asked about the incidents of Durga idol vandalism in Bangladesh, Nasreen said, "Communal, extremist fundamentalists in Bangladesh have been vandalising idols for years".

The Bangladesh government, she also said, should take action against radical terrorists. "I want the government to take action against these jihadist militants," she said.

Asked about the rallies being held during Durga puja in Bangladesh, the writer said, "These Jihadi militant groups have flourished with the indulgence of successive governments. I want them eradicated. If the country is to be saved and made healthy and civilized, these extremist militant groups must be resisted, and action must be taken against them," she said.

"In contrast, the Puja celebrations in Kolkata are incredibly beautiful, and it is heartening to see that no one would dare vandalise an idol there. Everyone ought to stand up against this communalism in Bangladesh, and I want the government to take stern measures against these elements," she added.

On the possibility of Tarek Rahaman visiting India, the author said, "I do not know what the outcome will be given the way he is currently indulging Jamaat-e-Islami and failing to take action against jihadists, but I hope that relations between the two countries will improve in the future".