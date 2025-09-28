'Tariffs, Visa Rules, Betrayal': Trump Featured As '<i>Asura</i>' In Bengal Durga Puja Pandal, Video Viral

A Durga Puja pandal in Baharampur, West Bengal, has portrayed US President Donald Trump as the ‘asura' or demon, sparking widespread attention. Organisers from the Khagra Shmashanghat Durga Puja Committee said the decision was a response to Trump's recent actions, including a 50% tariff on Indian goods and strict visa rules.

They also accused him of betraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had considered Trump a friend.

Pratik, a member of the Khagra Shmashanghat Durga Puja Committee, told Ananda Bazar, "This decision is a reaction to the 50 per cent tariff Trump imposed on India and the visa policies he implemented. Our Prime Minister considered Donald Trump a friend. Trump betrayed that trust. That's why he has been depicted as a demon."

The idol was created by local artist Asim Pal and formally inaugurated in the presence of Narugopal Mukhopadhyay, Chairman of Baharampur Municipality. Since its unveiling, the demon modelled after Trump went viral.

One such video on Facebook showed the creation process, where workers styled the asura's hair and eyebrows to resemble that of Trump.

A user commented, "Why is the statue better looking than the original piece?"

Another wrote, "Trump-asur."

Someone said, "Puja and devotion should be done correctly. It's better not to politicise it to please one or many political parties. You're doing puja, not politics."

The Legend Of The Asura

In Hindu mythology, asuras are typically believed to be powerful beings who oppose the devas (gods) and disturb cosmic order (dharma). They often embody negative traits such as greed, arrogance, and betrayal.

The legend behind Durga Puja is the story of Goddess Durga slaying the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura had gained immense power through penance and a boon from the gods that no man could kill him. He misused this power, threatening heaven and earth.

To restore balance, the gods created goddess Durga, equipping her with their divine weapons. She ultimately defeated Mahishasura, restoring cosmic balance.

Durga Puja, therefore, celebrates the victory of good over evil.

In mythology, asuras are often betrayers or challengers. They break trust, misuse divine boons, or disrupt social order. Betrayal, therefore, is a key trait that makes someone "asura-like.

Trump's 50% Tariffs On India

In August, Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, escalating trade tensions between the two countries. This targeted India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

About two-thirds of India's exports to the US, worth roughly $66 billion, are affected, hitting sectors like textiles, leather, and gems. Reports of factory closures and job losses, especially in Tamil Nadu, followed quickly.

The government has now urged citizens to buy local and promoted "Swadeshi" products to protect domestic industries.