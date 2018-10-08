Targeting Migrant Workers In Gujarat 'Completely Wrong': Rahul Gandhi

The Gujarat government has asked migrant workers to return to the state

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said targeting of migrant workers in Gujarat is "completely wrong" and he is totally against it. Taking to Twitter, he said the root cause of the violence is the closure of factories and unemployment, due to which both the system and the economy are reeling.

"There is nothing more frightening than poverty. The root cause of the violence in Gujarat is the closed down factories and unemployment there. Both the system and that economy are reeling," Mr Gandhi said.

"Making migrant labour their target is completely wrong. I stand totally against it," he tweeted in Hindi.

Attacks on migrant labourers in north Gujarat started after the rape of a 14-month-old baby girl allegedly by a man from Bihar.

The state government has deployed additional security forces in industrial areas in Gujarat for the safety of migrants.

Over 430 people have been arrested and police complaints have been filed. The chief ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have spoken to each other and have assured of safety.