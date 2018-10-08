Tanushree Dutta Was Not Molested, Wants Publicity, Says Movie Producer

Tanushree Dutta has named Nana Patekar as her harasser on the sets of a film in 2008. (File)

Bollywood producer Samee Siddiqui has refuted actress Tanushree Dutta's accusation of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar.

In an application submitted before the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai today, Mr Siddiqui said Ms Dutta was not molested and is now "raking up the issue for publicity".

Ms Dutta has named Nana Patekar as her harasser on the sets of the film Horn OK Pleassss, which was produced by Mr Siddiqui, in 2008 and filed a police complaint in Mumbai on Saturday. In the complaint, Ms Dutta has also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was involved in the project.

Nana Patekar, who has firmly denied the charges, had earlier sent Ms Dutta a legal notice to withdraw the allegations and apologise.

Mr Siddiqui said the matter has been investigated by the Goregaon police.

(With inputs from ANI)