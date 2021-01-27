Top Court Rejects Tandav Makers', Actor's Plea For Protection From Arrest

The makers and actors of Amazon Prime web series "Tandav" who appealed for protection against arrest, failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court today.

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, Amazon Creative Head Aparna Purohit and the maker of the series Himanshu Kishan Mehra had moved the top court asking for a freeze on possible arrest. They had also asked the court to order that the cases against them be clubbed and transferred to a Mumbai court.

The court has agreed to consider the second request.