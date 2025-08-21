Perpetrator Of Terror Can't Be Equated With Victim: Centre On Pak In House

The Indian government has made it clear that Pakistan, the perpetrator of terrorism, "cannot be equated" with India, the victim of cross-border terrorism, the Centre told Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to queries in the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked how the government has countered claims of "India-Pakistan hyphenation in global diplomacy" and the diplomatic measures taken by the government to address "China's growing influence over Pakistan" in terms of intelligence and military cooperation.

"The government of India has made it clear that the perpetrator of terrorism, i.e., Pakistan, cannot be equated with the victim of cross-border terrorism, i.e., India. This unequivocal message was consistently reiterated during interactions with interlocutors in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor," Singh said.

The seven all-party delegations, which visited various global capitals in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, also "emphatically conveyed" the above message while demonstrating India's strong national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the MoS said.

"The issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, was taken up with the Chinese Foreign Minister during his recent visit to India," he added.

The MEA was also asked how the government plans to strengthen India's foreign policy narrative in 2025-2026.

"The global community widely acknowledges India's robust democracy, economic progress, military might, technological prowess, civilisational heritage, and its contribution in addressing global issues," Singh said.

The government's engagement with various stakeholders, including think-tanks and academic and research institutions, serves to highlight India's foreign policy achievements and priorities, he said.

"Government undertakes a series of targeted public diplomacy initiatives to carry forward India's message to the world and continues to make all endeavours to further strengthen India's voice in global affairs.

"It also constantly monitors all developments having a bearing on India's security and national interest and takes all required steps in this regard," Singh said.

