Tamilian Heart Travels 350 Km To Become A Kashmiri Woman's

The patient became terminally ill and her only hope was a heart transplantation

A 33-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir who has been suffering from terminal heart failure received help from an 18-year-old donor in Tamil Nadu, who was brain dead. The donor's heart was transported some 350 km from southern Tamil Nadu's Trichy to a hospital in state capital Chennai, where the woman from Jammu and Kashmir was admitted.

The patient, Srinagar-resident Shahzadi Fathima, suffered a condition where the chambers of the heart become stiff over time. She became terminally ill and her only hope of survival was an early life-saving heart transplantation.

She is under the care of doctors at MGM Healthcare.

On January 26, a suitable brain-dead donor was identified in a private hospital in Trichy. The heart was rushed to Chennai through a green corridor and a high-risk heart transplantation was carried out on Ms Fathima, who recovered fast after the procedure and is now ready to begin a new life in Kashmir, the hospital said.

Ms Fathima lives with her brother, a daily wage earner, who was unable to meet her medical expenses and the cost of the transplant. Aishwarya Trust, a non-profit group, came to her help.

"It was a meaningful way for Aishwarya Trust to celebrate Republic Day by funding the lady's heart transplant on January 26," the trust's founder Chitra Viswanathan said in a statement.

MGM Healthcare carried out the transplant at a subsidised cost. Dr KR Balakrishnan, who led the surgery, thanked the donor's family for agreeing to organ donation "in the face of great personal tragedy".

"Such lifesaving transplants need coordination and support from several people and is a true team effort," said Dr Suresh Rao, Co-Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support.