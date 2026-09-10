Tamil Nadu's Ruling Alliance Gets A Name, Flags Secularism, Social Justice

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance headed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has been named the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, reflecting the party's principals of secularism and social justice, Chief Minister Vijay said today. Besides TVK and the Congress, the alliance comprises MDMK, IUML and the VCK.

TVK will lead the alliance, which will make its debut at the hustings during the coming by-election.

Explaining how the name for the alliance was finalised, VCK leader SS Balaji said it was the Chief Minister's idea. The name, he added, will make it clear to everyone that the alliance will oppose the "BJP and Fascist forces".

"There has been criticism that the TVK is soft towards the BJP, but now we will have clarity," he added.

Addressing the media, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chief Manickam Tagore said the TVK and Congress has no difference of opinion and TVK will support the alliance's Prime Ministerial candidate at appropriate time.

Asked whether TVK will join the Opposition bloc INDIA alliance, he said that will happen once the TVK has members of parliament. There are none as of now.

He also added the alliance was named unanimously and will be based on the principles of secularism and social justice.

"Today's meeting was held under the leadership of CM Vijay to name the alliance... The by-poll candidates will be announced tomorrow," he added.

TVK leaders also reiterated that the alliance is strong, intact and looking forward for long run together.

The coordination meeting of the alliance was held at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, chaired by Vijay.

It was attended by leaders of Congress, VCK, MDMK and IUML. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) skipped the meeting, though TVK minster Aadhav Arjuna said the Communist parties will join the alliance soon.

The formal structure and functioning of the alliance, including its official name, Common Minimum Programme and proposed steering committee, were discussed at the meeting.