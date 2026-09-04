TVK Calls Allies' Meeting Amid Growing 'Vijay For PM' Row With Congress

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has convened a meeting of its allies on September 9, amid growing discomfort within the Congress, its key alliance partner, over the rising "Vijay for PM" chorus.

TVK ministers Bussy Anand, Nirmal Kumar and Raj Mohan have begun inviting MDMK chief Vaiko and the leaders of the CPI and CPM for the meeting.

Vaiko today confirmed that the MDMK would participate in the meeting. "We would participate in the meet," he said.

This will be the second meeting of the alliance partners since the TVK came to power. The first meeting, held in July, was skipped by the CPI and CPM as both parties extend outside support to the Vijay government.

The September 9 meeting also comes against the backdrop of differences between the TVK government and the Left parties over a controversial circular asking students not to participate in protests organised by the CPI, CPM and other parties. The circular was subsequently withdrawn following protests from the Left parties, which had also demanded to know who was behind the move.

The meeting assumes significance also because of the growing unease within the Congress over the "Vijay for PM" campaign. Congress minister Rajesh Kumar had made it clear that such a campaign would make it untenable for Congress ministers to continue in the TVK cabinet if the party does not endorse Rahul Gandhi as the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face.

Vaiko too has said Rahul Gandhi should be the INDIA bloc's face for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, while expressing the belief that Vijay himself may not have such an ambition and urging him to rein in ministers fuelling the campaign.

As a possible damage-control measure ahead of the meeting, Civil Supplies Minister Venkataraman has described the remarks supporting Vijay as the personal opinions of individual lawmakers.

Vijay himself has remained silent over the controversy. It is also not clear whether he has a prime ministerial ambition - and if he does, whether he is eyeing the 2029 Lok Sabha elections or has a longer-term ambition.

The BJP, meanwhile, has stepped up its attack on the Congress, questioning its "self-respect" over continuing in the TVK cabinet when the ruling party, as the BJP alleges, refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

The July meeting had agreed on the need for a steering committee, a common minimum programme and a decision on a name for the alliance.

The September meeting is likely to give concrete shape to these decisions and could also see the nomination of a convenor for the alliance.

More importantly, the meeting provides an opportunity for the TVK and Congress to try and iron out their differences over the prime ministerial face for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, even as the "Vijay for PM" campaign gathers momentum.