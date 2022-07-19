Tamil Nadu Schoolgirl Suicide: For Repeat Autopsy, A Move To Pick Doctor

An agitation over the girl's death turned violent on Sunday

The family of the school girl, whose death has sparked protests in Tamil Nadu, has decided to approach the Supreme Court with a plea that the second autopsy be conducted by a doctor of their choice.

The police have said that the Class XII girl died by suicide. She allegedly jumped off the third floor of her hostel on the private residential school's campus in Kallakurichi, about 260 km from Chennai. Police said a note she left says she was struggling in several subjects and that her teachers humiliated her.

The girl's family has alleged that two teachers had mentally harassed her. They have alleged that a wall near the spot where she was found dead had the mark of a bloodied palm. They have claimed that his points to a physical struggle.

The Madras High Court yesterday ordered a repeat autopsy, but turned down the parents' request that the post-mortem be conducted by a doctor of their choice.

Police have detained several staff of the school, including the two teachers, the principal secretary and the correspondent.

The girl's death has sparked massive protests. An agitation outside the school campus turned violent on Sunday as protesters went on the rampage, vandalised classrooms and set school buses on fire.

The high court has asked police to take strict action against the rioters. Over 100 suspects have been taken into custody for rioting.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for calm. "Kallakurichi incidents have caused so much of pain. Educational institutions must think of students as their own children and teach. Anything happening against this, I warn we will make you stand before law and punish. Exploiting this tragic incident some have joined together and acted against law. All should realise violence is against growth. Only a peaceful Tamil Nadu can be an inclusive Tamil Nadu," said Mr Stalin.