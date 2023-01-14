Tamil Nadu Row: Telangana Governor Urges Leaders To Remain 'Cultured'

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan urged leaders to be cultured and friendly. (File)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Saturday 'requested' the people to talk out their "differences of opinion" in a moderate way as Tamil Nadu seems to be in a "politically sensational mood" to her.

Reacting to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy's controversial remark against the state governor RN Ravi, Tamilisai Soundarajan said: "Tamil Nadu is in a politically sensational mood. But my request is, whatever may be the difference of opinion, the comments made in the public spaces should be very cultured."

'I request that whatever comments the political parties are making on each other due to ideological differences- should be very cultural because some people are commenting about higher authorities in a very worst language, even I am a little hesitating to tell that. Please let us all be cultured and friendly, so even if there is a difference of opinion, it can be conveyed in a friendly manner. That is my request because I am seeing the Twitter and Facebook as well as the language they are using," Ms Soundarajan said mentioning that Tamil is a very cultured language and urged the political functionaries and party leaders to not encourage any foul language.

The aforesaid remarks of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry came against the backdrop of DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy's comment while addressing an event on Thursday, he had said: "If the governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down."

Ms Soundarajan further said that such a language even used against any ordinary citizen cannot be tolerated, hence requesting the party leaders to control their functionaries.

"It is all very bad... we cannot tolerate even if such words are conveyed to an ordinary citizen. So my request is to the party leaders to control their functionaries because already the chief minister has told them that they are not going to comment, but when they have allowed their party functionaries to use such worst hurting words, which are painful to hear, they should have control over their functionaries. It is not a matter that we are not going to comment on it, but when other people are commenting, they should have control over it," she said stressing over the fact that the DMK leader's remarks are in social media and are being circulated among the people not only in Tamil Nadu but across all the regions.

She further encouraged there should be a "proper manner" in which the discussions are held and opinions are conveyed.

"Its my humble request as an ordinary citizen of Tamil Nadu because I cannot a convey that a party can be this and that... everything should be dealt in a moderate way, in a reasonable way, and in a cultural manner" she added.

Notably, the Telangana governor made the aforesaid remarks as she celebrated the festival of Pongal at her residence in Chennai's Virugambakkam.

Meanwhile, she expressed her happiness for India's opportunity to conduct G20 summit this year and termed it the reason why they have been calling the festival this year as "G20 Pongal".

