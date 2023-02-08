Tamil Nadu Man Sets Wife, 2 Children On Fire, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

The victims were identified as Sathguru, Tamilarasi (48), her eight-month-old girl, along with a two-year-old girl residing in the neighbourhood, Inspector R Balasubramaniyam told reporters.

Cuddalore Old Town police registered a case and an investigation is on. (Representational)

Cuddalore:

Four people, including two infants, killed on Wednesday after being set on fire following a marital discord in Sellankuppam area here, police said.

Dhanalakshmi, Tamilarasi's sister, had moved into the latter's place in Cuddalore a year ago after constant quarrels with her husband Sathguru. On Wednesday, he barged into Tamilarasi's house with a petrol can and poured it on all persons who were in the house, including himself, at the time and set everyone on fire.

Tamilarasi, her infant, Sathguru and another toddler died of burns while Dhanalakshmi and one Prakash, a local resident, were admitted to Cuddalore government hospital with 50 per cent burns, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

