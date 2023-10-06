'Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Lobbying Like BJP, RSS Spokesperson': DMK Minister

Durai Murugan was referring to Governor's comment on Scheduled Caste woman panchayat president

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Friday accused the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi of disturbing peace and "lobbying" like a "spokesperson" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi without even reading the order of the Honorable Madras High Court, is disturbing peace... The Governor is lobbying as a BJP and RSS spokesperson in Tamil Nadu. What he spoke is highly condemnable," the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Minister said.

The Governor had allegedly referred to a Scheduled Caste woman panchayat president, P Indumathi who was prevented from assuming office, while speaking at an event on Wednesday.

The Minister accused the Governor of campaigning against the state government without trying to know about the High Order on Navakkaneri village panchayat chairman.

"It is extremely painful that the TN Governor is planning and campaigning against the Government of Tamil Nadu without even trying to know the order issued by the Honourable High Court regarding the appointment of the Nayakaneri Panchayat Council Chairman of Tirupathur District," he said.

"A constitutional office bearer is speaking like a leader of a political party and disturbing the peace of the state is unbecoming of his position," the Minister added.

Durai Murugan explained that out of 12,525 panchayats in Tamil Nadu 4,357 seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. The post of the Nayakaneri Panchayat Council Chairman was vacant as the person who was elected in this panchayat was unable to take responsibility due to a pending case in court, he said.

"Out of the total 12,525 Panchayats in Tamil Nadu, 4,357 seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. Among them, only the post of Nayakaneri Panchayat Council President of Tirupathur District was in a position where the elected officials were unable to take responsibility due to a case in court," the Minister said.

In the case related to this Nayakaneri Panchayat Council election, the Hon'ble Madras High Court in its October 2021 order stated that the counsel for the state has been elected without contest and does not belong to the reserved area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)