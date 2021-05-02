Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: DMK Alliance Leading In 146 Seats, AIADMK+ In 87

Tamil Nadu election results: Celebrations have begun at the DMK headquarters

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has crossed the half-way mark in early leads, ahead of the ruling AIADMK, which has an alliance with the BJP, as counting of votes for the assembly elections 2021 began today along with four states that went to polls this year. Trends have predicted the MK Stalin-led DMK alliance is set to win over 140 seats. MK Stalin is leading from Kolathur, his son Udayanidhi Stalin is leading from Chepauk and Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore south.

Elections 2021 were held in the 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 6. The ruling AIADMK contested 191 seats, with 23 given to the PMK and only 20 for the BJP. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) contested 188 and its ally, the Congress, 25, with the rest going to minor allies.

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam contested 142 seats, with 85 divided between a handful of allies and the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran, who is the nephew of expelled AIADMK chief Sasikala. The AMMK contested 165 and left 60 to the DMDK, with the rest going to smaller allies.

Nearly 4,000 candidates contested the polls including Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK's key rival TTV Dhinakaran and Kamal Haasan.

In the 2016 election, the AIADMK won 134 seats, the DMK got 89, and the Congress eight. Though this was AIADMK's second straight victory, the party lost its chief J Jayalalithaa months after she occupied the chair for the fifth time.

The opposition DMK, which last ruled between 2006 and 2011, now sees a chance to replace the AIADMK in the state where the two parties have ruled every five years in the recent decades.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 75 counting centres spread across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, authorities said.

Results of Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal assembly elections will also be declared today.

Here are the Live Updates for results of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021:

May 02, 2021 17:10 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: The MK Stalin effect

68-year-old MK Stalin contested as the chief ministerial candidate for the first time during these polls. He was elected unopposed as the DMK chief in August 2018, after the death of his father, a post that his father M Karunanidhi held for 49 years. That didn't come as a surprise to anyone, as during his lifetime, M Karunanidhi, on multiple occasions made his preference for his successor abundantly clear and systematically groomed him for the job.



These Assembly polls were seen as a real test of MK Stalin's leadership, despite DMK registering a sweeping victory on 38 out of 39 seats in 2019 parliamentary elections under his guidance. However, that win was hugely credited to an anti-AIADMK-BJP wave following J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016.

Known as a tireless worker, MK Stalin began his political journey during the 1967 Assemble elections in Madras state by campaigning for his father''s party when he was a lad of 14.



However, during his early political career, MK Stalin was not considered a serious politician. Things changed when he was jailed for six months during Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).



At the rally in Perambalur on April 2, challenging his rivals and asserting his might, DMK chief had said, "This Stalin has faced Maintenance of Internal Security Act.... emergency. They think they can scare us with the raids, this may happen with AIADMK but this will not happen with DMK. You should not forget that people will reply to your act on April 6."



Mr Stalin holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the Presidency College in Chennai. He is credited for forming the youth wing of DMK and headed it for more than four decades. He became the first directly elected mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2001. He was also elected legislator from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai in 1989, 1996, 2001 and 2006. In 2011, he was elected to the Assembly from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai.



He served as the Local Administration and Rural Development Minister in his father Karunanidhi's Cabinet from 2006 to 2011. He also held the charge of Deputy Chief Minister from 2009-2011. In 2016 he again won the Assembly election from the Kolathur constituency and held the charge of the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly.



68-year-old MK Stalin contested as the chief ministerial candidate for the first time during these polls. He was elected unopposed as the DMK chief in August 2018, after the death of his father, a post that his father M Karunanidhi held for 49 years. That didn't come as a surprise to anyone, as during his lifetime, M Karunanidhi, on multiple occasions made his preference for his successor abundantly clear and systematically groomed him for the job.

May 02, 2021 16:47 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: 3 heavyweight's battling it out in Tamil Nadu



At a glance: The 3 heavyweight candidates who are battling it out in the high-stake #TamilNaduElections2021



Read more: https://t.co/hbecv6BH56



Live here: https://t.co/LpfcFgEPtgpic.twitter.com/tkkjQa2SeD - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 16:32 (IST) Tamil Nadu Poll Results Today LIVE: Sharad Yadav congratulates MK Stalin

Heartiest congratulations to MK Stalin on his resounding victory heading towards comfortable majority in the assembly elections of Tamil Nadu, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav tweeted. Heartiest congratulations to @mkstalin on his resounding victory heading towards comfortable majority in the assembly elections of Tamilnadu. - SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 16:28 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Rajnath Singh congratulates MK Stalin

Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru MK Stalin on his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin on his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 16:26 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results LIVE today: MK Stalin, son Udhayanidhi all smiles as DMK inches away from victory

MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin hold a brick with AIIMS on it, possibly for the Covid crisis, in a photo shared by Udhayanidhi Stalin.



May 02, 2021 16:17 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: MK Stalin heads for big win, leads show

The DMK-Congress alliance is set to return to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade in the wilderness.

#TamilNaduElections2021 | Stalin-Led DMK Heads For Big Win In Tamil Nadu, Show Leads



Read more: https://t.co/y8ere7ZMbW



Live here: https://t.co/LpfcFgEPtgpic.twitter.com/mjw1kzn6nL - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021 The DMK-Congress alliance is set to return to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade in the wilderness.

May 02, 2021 16:15 (IST) Assembly Election 2021: "No Election Is Easy...": Prashant Kishor On Wins In Tamil Nadu, Bengal

Master poll strategist played down comparisons between projected wins in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, telling NDTV that each election, and each state, had its own challenges. Master poll strategist played down comparisons between projected wins in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, telling NDTV that each election, and each state, had its own challenges.

May 02, 2021 15:47 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results Live Updates: Tejashwi Yadav congratulates MK Stalin

Congratulations to MK Stalin ji and the dedicated DMK & alliance workers for this resounding victory. TN people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership: Tejashwi Yadav

Congratulations to @mkstalin ji and the dedicated DMK & alliance workers for this resounding victory. TN people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership. - Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 15:42 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Trends right now



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 3:26 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/7QMfitHUZi - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 15:42 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Results 2021: MK Stalin on DMK cadres celebrating victory

"Avoid victory celebrations": DMK chief MK Stalin to party workers as DMK leads 119 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, as per Election Commission trends.





May 02, 2021 15:38 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Assembly Election Results 2021: Omar Abdullah congratulates MK Stalin

"Warmest congratulations to MK Stalin ji for leading the DMK & allies to victory in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will benefit greatly from your leadership over the next five years," Omar Abdullah tweeted.



Warmest congratulations to @mkstalin ji for leading the DMK & allies to victory in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will benefit greatly from your leadership over the next five years. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 15:24 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results Live Updates: Election Commission on slow counting

Counting has not slowed down, due to heavy load the server has slowed down. Counting is continuing in the constituencies without any let-up: Election Commission of India

May 02, 2021 15:07 (IST) Tamil Nadu elections: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Congratulates MK Stalin On Win, Quits Strategy

"I am happy that we could help Didi and MK Stalin, and now that I-PAC is on a firm footing, I will leave it to the team and colleagues, and maybe I will go now to Assam and do some tea gardening. I am very serious that I am quitting and there is absolutely no doubt about it," Election Strategist Prashant Kishor on DMK, TMC wins and quitting the space.

#NDTVExclusive | "Happy to have helped 'Didi' and MK Stalin": @PrashantKishor, Poll Strategist#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/7MXSum6IhA - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 15:02 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results news: Arvind Kejriwal congratulates MK Stalin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated MK Stalin on his victory

Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated MK Stalin on his victory

May 02, 2021 15:00 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: Election trends now



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 2:55 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/7W9E2W2h5u - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:44 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: Leads right now



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 2:40 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/neUHkc76se - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:34 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: What MK Stalin told celebrating cadres

A new chapter in DMK history set to start says MK Stalin. He asked DMK agents to carefully monitor counting, to not leave the centres till victory certificate is obtained. Mr Stalin has also appealed to cadre to avoid bursting crackers adding that let's protect ourselves and protect the country.

"Those in charge at the counting centers should be vigilantly monitored. Do not come out until the full vote count is over. Contact the leadership if there is a delay in issuing the certificate of success," Mr Stalin tweeted in Tamil.

வாக்கு எண்ணும் மையங்களில் உள்ள பொறுப்பாளர்கள் விழிப்புணர்வுடன் கண்காணிக்க வேண்டும்.



முழு வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை முடியும் வரை வெளியே வரக்கூடாது.



வெற்றிச் சான்றிதழை வழங்க காலதாமதம் செய்தால் தலைமையைத் தொடர்பு கொள்ளவும். #Covid19 காரணமாக வெற்றிக் கொண்டாட்டத்தைத் தவிர்க்கவும். pic.twitter.com/Lp9Lb8LkNp - M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:31 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: Who is winning, who is trailing

A key pointer in the trends available so far is that the AIADMK continued as a force to be reckoned with despite the burden of a 10-year anti-incumbency.

Various exit polls had predicted a landslide for the DMK and together with its allies, upto a maximum of 200 seats.

In the DMK front, the Congress is leading in 12 segments, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi in three, and the two Left parties together in four seats.

AIADMK's allies the PMK and BJP are ahead in 10 and four segments resepectively.

Top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district)

and Bodinayakanur (Theni).

Leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here and his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

In Coimbatore South, the fight is neck and neck between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress party's Mayura Jayakumar while BJP''s Vanathi Srinivasan is in third

spot currently.

The fortunes of Haasan and Jayakumar kept swinging as votes were taken up for counting from various areas and the MNM chief is leading by a thin margin of 534 votes at the end of the third round.

The counting exercise is estimated to be completed after anywhere between a minimum of 13 and a maximum of 43 rounds -depending upon votes polled in each segment- in each of the 234 Assembly segments.

DMK's key leaders M R K Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi) and Duraimurugan (Katpadi) were trailing, while AIADMK's expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV

Dhinakaran was behind his rival, AIADMK leader and Minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti.

AIADMK's V Ramu leading from Katpadi, DMK's Durai Murugan trailing. In Coimbatore South, the fight is neck and neck between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress party's Mayura Jayakumar while BJP''s Vanathi Srinivasan is in third spot currently. DMK's key leaders M R K Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi) and Duraimurugan (Katpadi) were trailing, while AIADMK's expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was behind his rival, AIADMK leader and Minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti. Ministers leading as of now include S P Velumani, C Vijayabaskar and Udumalaipettai K Radhakrishnan. Ministers including D Jayakumar, K Pandiarajan, P Benjamin, K T Rajendthra Bhalaji, Vellamandi N Natarajan and C V Shanmugam were trailing.

May 02, 2021 14:23 (IST) Tamil Nadu Poll Results: Election trends right now



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 2:09 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOvcfGE#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/T39pNBX94x - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:22 (IST) Election Results 2021: File Cases Against Those Congregating: Election Commission To Chief Secretaries

Election Commission Sunday said it has taken a stern view of reports of the congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in charge. Election Commission Sunday said it has taken a stern view of reports of the congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in charge.

May 02, 2021 14:22 (IST) Tamil Nadu Results: MK Stalin-led DMK heads for big win in Tamil Nadu, leads show - NDTV Report





#ElectionResults | Stalin-led DMK heads for big win in Tamil Nadu, show leads



NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar reports from outside MK Stalin's residence#TamilNaduElectionspic.twitter.com/2xgpBotouI - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:20 (IST) Assembly Election Results 2021: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor speaks to NDTV on Election Results



#NDTVExclusive | Poll strategist Prashant Kishor speaks to NDTV on #ElectionResults



Watch Live: https://t.co/TBP8hfQ3v5 - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 14:19 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: DMK leader asks cadres to celebrate from home

The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader's advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party: TKS Elangovan, DMK, in Chennai



May 02, 2021 13:48 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: Trends right now



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 1:39 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/eIx7yc65TF - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 13:45 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulates MK Stalin

NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated MK Stalin on his predicted win in tweet.

Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you! - Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021 NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated MK Stalin on his predicted win in tweet.

May 02, 2021 13:40 (IST) Election Commission orders FIR over celebratory congregations in anticipation of poll victory

With the counting of votes underway, the Election Commission Sunday said it has taken a stern view of reports of congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory, and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in charge where such gatherings happen.



Responding to queries about reports of celebratory gatherings by supporters of political parties, an EC spokesperson said the poll panel has taken a serious note of some reports of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory.



"The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence," the spokesperson said.



The EC had recently banned victory processions on the counting day to curb the spread of coronavirus.



The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway at a time the country is grappling with a raging Covid-19 pandemic.



The counting process began at 8 am.



May 02, 2021 13:32 (IST) Tamil Nadu Poll Results: Who is leading, who is trailing

AIADMK's V Ramu leading from Katpadi, DMK's Durai Murugan trailing.

May 02, 2021 13:31 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: Trends at 1:23 pm

DMK+ ahead in 130 seats, AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead in 103 seats.



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 1:23 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/aeYuovwlmQ - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021 DMK+ ahead in 130 seats, AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead in 103 seats.

May 02, 2021 13:27 (IST) Tamil Nadu elections - File Cases Against Those Celebrated During Vote Counting: Poll Body

The Election Commission has taken serious note of some reports coming in of congregation(s) of people to celebrate anticipated victory. ECI has directed all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend SHO of the police stations and report action taken immediately of each such incidence.

Election Commission of India writes to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to "prohibit victory celebrations urgently". ECI also directs that responsible SHOs and other officers must be suspended immediately and criminal and disciplinary actions must be initiated against them pic.twitter.com/4aEydSH42P - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 13:25 (IST) Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK's Apsara Reddy on alliance with the BJP

"It was a very sensible decision for us to align with the BJP because an alliance for our govt with that of the Centre made sense to us. We have been tough with the central leadership and stood our ground whenever we had to. We communicated clearly about our stand and put forward our concerns whenever needed."

May 02, 2021 13:19 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: What experts say

EK Palaniswami's political stature has definitely grown in Tamil Nadu. But AIADMK has been in power for 10 years. At the same time, MK Stalin's stature has also grown. - N Ram, senior journalist



May 02, 2021 13:17 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: DMK's Manu Sundaram on big lead

"This has been an unprecedented election because of the pandemic. We are watching closely and frankly expected to perform better than what we are seeing so far. We hope the numbers rise further as counting of votes continue. Though we have the overall lead at the moment, we were hoping to do much better.

The people saw this election as a choice between the BJP and BJP-controlled alliances and that of the DMK, which stands to oppose the BJP and its ideology. We have been working hard for last few years to ensure that we stand against the BJP and its partners."



May 02, 2021 13:14 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: What political analysts say

Firstly, congratulations to the DMK, their moment under the sun has arrived. But that being said, the vote in Tamil Nadu is neither for the DMK, nor against the AIADMK. See, in 2016, the ADMK fought under Jayalalithaa's leadership and Amma DMK, but this time the AIADMK is contesting in an alliance with BJP and others and has even shared seats in the agreement. And that is what has not worked for them. If we notice the leads, we will see that the number of seats that the AIADMK is down is exactly the same as the number of seats they have allocated to their alliance partners.- Kasthuri, actor and political analyst



May 02, 2021 13:00 (IST) Assembly Election Results 2021: Trends predict big wins for TMC in Bengal, DMK in Tamil Nadu



#AssemblyElections2021 | Trends at 12:45 AM: TMC is all set to sweep Bengal, BJP to retain Assam, LDF to retain Kerala and MK Stalin-led DMK is set form the government in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/hwBYm6kxur - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:59 (IST) Tamil Nadu results: DMK supporters celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai



#WATCH | DMK supporters continue to celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai as official trends show the party leading on 118 seats so far.



Election Commission of India has banned any victory procession amid the #COVID19 situation in the country.#TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/z6Fp5YRnKP - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:56 (IST) Tamil Nadu results: DMK has crossed the halfway mark in Tamil Nadu



#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK has crossed the halfway mark in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/sbCM0NyjHH - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:52 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: Political analyst Kasthuri on Tamil Nadu leads



#ElectionResults | "I spoke to over 200 women, they said that they would have never voted for anybody other than AIADMK. They are forced to vote for MNM and others as they do not want to vote for BJP": Kasthuri, actor and political analyst#TamilNaduElectionspic.twitter.com/bqUSDNIoUj - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:39 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election result trends at 12:22 pm



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 12:22 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/n5vxAZBQDx - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:38 (IST) Tamil Nadu Results: DMK workers celebrate leads, NDTV reports



#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.



NDTV's Sam Daniel reports pic.twitter.com/G7yboxqGJm - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:37 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: DMK cadres outside MK Stalin's residence in Chennai



#TamilNaduAssemblypolls | DMK cadres outside MK Stalin's residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/GDXN22pRCV - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:35 (IST) Tamil Nadu Poll Results: AIADMK's C Sreenivasan leads in Dindigul

Senior AIADMK leader C Sreenivasan leads while AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran trails.

Senior AIADMK leader C Sreenivasan leads while AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran trails #TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/zodMBJK4PO - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:24 (IST) Tamil Nadu Poll Results: Tamil Nadu Election trends at 12:07 pm



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 12:07 pm. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/YC3cN9HEdx - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:23 (IST) Tamil Nadu poll results: AIADMK's P Dhanapal leading in Avanashi

Senior AIADMK leader P Dhanapal is leading in Avanashi

#TamilNaduAssemblypolls | Senior AIADMK leader P Dhanapal is leading in Avanashi pic.twitter.com/ejphPQSqGn - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:20 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: DMK members, supporters celebrate leads despite poll body ban

Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading.



In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes.



The order copy by the Election Commission read, "In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible."



It further stated that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading. In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes. The order copy by the Election Commission read, "In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible."

May 02, 2021 12:17 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results: MK Stalin leads from Kolathur



Official trends | DMK President MK Stalin leads from Kolathur Assembly constituency#TamilNaduElections



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/SBSrMVllTS - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 12:15 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results: DMK members, supporters celebrate leads

Celebrations outside DMK headquarters as party leads in Tamil Nadu polls.

#WATCH | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.#TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/61tbcETHYk - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021 Celebrations outside DMK headquarters as party leads in Tamil Nadu polls.

May 02, 2021 11:56 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.



May 02, 2021 11:55 (IST) As the counting of votes for the single-phased Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, early trends show Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency.



Mr Haasan who reached the counting Centre at GCT college campus today, is leading against Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar. Actor-turned-Politician Kamal Haasan arrives in Coimbatore. He is leading in Coimbatore South. #TamilNaduElections2021#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/AeDvOp2vOA - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021 As the counting of votes for the single-phased Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, early trends show Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency.

May 02, 2021 11:52 (IST) Tamil Nadu Results: DMK+ leading in 136 seats





May 02, 2021 11:37 (IST) Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK in celebration mode as leads favour party

DMK posters at the party headquarters say it would be SUNday everyday.

The symbol for the party is the rising sun.













May 02, 2021 11:33 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results now: Who is leading, who is traling

Top AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami was comforably leading in his home segment of Edappadi in Salem district, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is

trailing his main rival, DMK's Thanga Tamilselvan, a former party colleague, by a thin margin.



Leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here and his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin continued to be ahead in Chepauk-Triplicane segment.



In Coimbatore South, the fight is neck and neck between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress party's Mayura Jayakumar while BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan is in third

spot currently.



The fortunes of Mr Haasan and Mr Jayakumar kept swinging as votes were taken up for counting from various areas and currently, Mr Haasan is leading.



DMK's key leaders M R K Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi) and Duraimurugan (Katpadi) were trailing, while AIADM''s expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was behind his rival, AIADMK leader and Minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti.



Ministers leading as of now are S P Velumani, Sellur Raju, M C Sampath, M R Vijayabaskar, C Vijayabaskar and Udumalaipettai K Radhakrishnan.



Ministers including D Jayakumar, K Pandiarajan, P Benjamin, K T Rajendthra Bhalaji, Vellamandi N Natarajan and C V Shanmugam were trailing.



May 02, 2021 11:27 (IST) Tamil Nadu poll results: DMK leader TKS Elangovan to NDTV on current trends

"We are sure to win. Counting is still going on and we are confident that we will get more than 180. The AIADMK will not even get past 40. MK Stalin has been campaigning against the BJP and its alliance partners and was the only alternative for the people of Tamil Nadu.



MK Stalin had said that the victory will be celebrated from home due to the Covid situation in the country, and we will perhaps hold a oath taking ceremony keeping that in mind. The final decision will be taken by MK Stain after the final result be be declared. We should be able to form the government within a week or so, since there is a formal procedure which is followed. First all the MLAs will get their winning certificates, then the incumbents will resign, then the Governor will call the largest party to form the government, and after that we will do the needful.



Who will be Deputy Chief Minister or hold other ministries in the cabinet is something that the party high command will decide. I cannot discuss cabinet decisions at the moment.

We are happy with the trends so far and are confident of a big win."



May 02, 2021 11:10 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: DMK+ leading in 138 seats

Tamil Nadu election results:

Tamil Nadu Election trends at 11:06 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/fHBQ72pynt - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021 Tamil Nadu election results:

May 02, 2021 11:09 (IST) Tamil Nadu results: DMK+ set to win 140 seats, trends show

Early forecast at this time (11 am) from NDTV. Tamil Nadu - DMK+ poised for 140 seats vs AIADMK 80 seats (if current trends continue)

#ElectionResults | NDTV's Arvind Gunasekar explains early trends from Tamil Nadu#TamilNaduElectionspic.twitter.com/OHk2wszvUR - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 11:04 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South)

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency.



May 02, 2021 10:57 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: Trends at 10:51 am



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 10:51 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/Z3DK2XbvNQ - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 10:56 (IST) Tamil Nadu Results: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam leading in Bodinayakanur

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam is leading in Bodinayakanur



#TamilNaduElections2021 | Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam is leading in Bodinayakanur #ElectionResultpic.twitter.com/FlRBSjRnuK - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 10:30 (IST) Tamil Nadu Poll results: Official trends for by-election to Kanyakumari

Congress leading in Kanyakumari.

Official trends for by-election to Parliamentary constituency |



Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leading in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)

BJP leading in Belgaum (Karnataka)

Indian Union Muslim League leading in Malappuram (Kerala)

Congress leading in Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 10:20 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: DMK crosses halfway-mark, leading in 122 seats

BREAKING: DMK has crossed the halfway-mark in Tamil Nadu, taking the lead in 122 seats, as counting of votes for the assembly elections 2021 began today along with four states that went to polls this year. AIADMK is trailing in 95 seats.

#ElectionResultpic.twitter.com/JjTxqguLbc - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 10:18 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: Khushbu Sundar traling in Thousand Lights



Actor-turned-Politician Khushbu Sundar trailing in Thousand Lights Assembly seat #TamilNaduElections2021#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/5RJTibjfzi - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 10:11 (IST) Tamil Nadu Polls: Tamil Nadu Election trends at 10:06 am



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 10:06 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/pXEw7b3Mt9 - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 10:10 (IST) Will Definitely "Retain Power" In Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Leader Apsara Reddy

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Apsara Reddy says she is confident that her party will retain power in Tamil Nadu, as counting of votes for the assembly election began today. She said it was a very sensible decision for the AIADMK to align with the BJP for the elections. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Apsara Reddy says she is confident that her party will retain power in Tamil Nadu, as counting of votes for the assembly election began today. She said it was a very sensible decision for the AIADMK to align with the BJP for the elections.

May 02, 2021 10:05 (IST) Tamil Nadu poll results now: MK Stalin leading in Kolathur



#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK Chief MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur pic.twitter.com/HZGyM5zctl - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 09:59 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Trends at 9.56 am



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 9:56 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcfGE#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/MaLxm6L8dt - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 09:59 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Queen Mary's College

DMK candidate from Chepauk assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Queen Mary's College in Chennai where counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls is underway.







May 02, 2021 09:57 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Results: DMK leads in 107 seats

DMK leading in 107 seats, AIADMK at 86.



May 02, 2021 09:55 (IST) Tamil Nadu elections: Kamal Haasan reaches Coimbatore

Actor-turned-Politician Kamal Haasan arrives in Coimbatore. He is leading in Coimbatore South.





May 02, 2021 09:52 (IST) Assembly Election Results 2021: Super Close In Bengal, Left Ahead In Kerala, DMK Edge In Tamil Nadu

The BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool are locked in a close fight in Bengal as votes are being counted for state elections held amid a huge Covid surge. DMK has made gains in Tamil Nadu. BJP leads in Assam; in Kerala, LDF and UDF are neck and neck. The BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool are locked in a close fight in Bengal as votes are being counted for state elections held amid a huge Covid surge. DMK has made gains in Tamil Nadu. BJP leads in Assam; in Kerala, LDF and UDF are neck and neck.

May 02, 2021 09:46 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: EPS leading in Edappadi, MK Stalin trailing in Kolathur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami is leading in Edappadi, while DMK Chief MK Stalin is trailing in Kolathur. Actor-turned-Politician Kamal Haasan leading in Coimbatore South.

#TamilNaduElections2021 | Tamil Nadu CM is leading in Edappadi, while DMK Chief MK Stalin is trailing in Kolathur. Actor-turned-Politician Kamal Haasan leading in Coimbatore South



LIVE: https://t.co/0CnuNeicvcpic.twitter.com/Wb0ADmemRO - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 09:44 (IST) Tamil Nadu poll results: DMK leading in 86 seats

DMK leading in 86 seats at 9.42 am.

Tamil Nadu Election trends at 9:42 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/jzryQHb0Lg - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 09:39 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: See which party leading where

Indications show that the DMK was ahead in constituencies including Kurinjipadi, Neyveli, Virudhachalam. BJP's state unit chief L Murugan was ahead in Dharapuram and AIADMK leaders and state Ministers K C Veeramani and Benjamin were ahead in Jolarpet and Maduravoyal.

May 02, 2021 09:32 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Trends right now



Tamil Nadu Election trends at 9:31 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2021pic.twitter.com/i2wF4yr6jc - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 09:29 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: DMK Ahead in 74 seats

DMK takes the lead in 74 seats, AIADMK at 59, AMMK ahead in two seats, MNM in one.





May 02, 2021 09:18 (IST)

#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK chief MK Stalin trails in early trends pic.twitter.com/H6rI9cf7g6 - NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 09:15 (IST) Tamil Nadu poll results: DMK Leading In 65 Seats

DMK has the edge over AIADMK with 65 leads.



May 02, 2021 09:00 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: DMK Leading In 33 Seats

DMK is leading in 32 seats, AIADMK in 30, AMMK in 1 in Tamil Nadu at 9am.





May 02, 2021 08:47 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results today: Counting agents allowed after RT-PCR test, vaccination

Counting agents were allowed through specified pathways into counting halls after verifying if they have complied with norms like RT-PCR tests and two doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

Sunday being a complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the roads were deserted and over one lakh police personnel have been deployed as part of security measures for the vote counting day.



Sunday being a complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the roads were deserted and over one lakh police personnel have been deployed as part of security measures for the vote counting day.

May 02, 2021 08:41 (IST) Tamil Nadu poll results: DMK ahead in 17 seats in early leads

Early leads show DMK leading with 17 seats in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK at 11.





May 02, 2021 08:34 (IST) Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK has dismissed exit poll predictions

With exit polls predicting a landslide victory for the DMK which was in opposition for 10 years, the outcome is crucial for the ruling AIADMK as well, which dismissed the prediction and expressed confidence that it would retain power for the second time in a row.

The AIADMK captured power in 2011 from DMK and retained power in 2016.



The AIADMK captured power in 2011 from DMK and retained power in 2016.

May 02, 2021 08:25 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: DMK leading in very early leads

MK Stalin-led DMK leading in Tamil Nadu, ahead in five seats.



May 02, 2021 08:21 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: Counting of votes underway in 75 centres

Counting began at 8 am in 75 counting centres spread across Tamil Nadu with authorities taking up a count of postal ballots first, authorities said.



The votes recorded in EVMs would be taken up by 8.30 am and it is also set to be tallied as per rules with Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

May 02, 2021 08:15 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election results: Counting halls increased in view of pandemic

There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assembly constituencies, (which includes the other states apart from Tamil Nadu) a more than 200 per cent increase, in view of the COVID guidelines, according to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic.



At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed, officials said.



They said counting of votes will continue late into the night. As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.





May 02, 2021 08:12 (IST) Tamil Nadu election results: Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat bypoll result today

Counting also begins for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, where by-election were held. Congress's Vijay Vasanth and BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan are the key candidates.

May 02, 2021 08:08 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for 234 assembly seats of Tamil Nadu begins.



May 02, 2021 07:57 (IST) Assembly Election Results 2021: How To Check Election Results On NDTV Website And App

Assembly Polls 2021 Results: The counting of votes for Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be done on 2nd May. Here's how you can check the results on NDTV website and App. Assembly Polls 2021 Results: The counting of votes for Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be done on 2nd May. Here's how you can check the results on NDTV website and App.

May 02, 2021 07:49 (IST) Tamil Nadu assembly polls results: Counting to begin with Covid guidelines in place

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes in tune with COVID-19 guidelines for Assembly polls held on April 6 in Tamil Nadu as political parties await results anxiously.

The counting of postal ballots is set to begin at 8 am on Sunday after which the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines are expected to be taken up half an hour later.

Cumulatively, there would be 3,372 EVM tables and depending on the constituency and votes polled, counting of votes is expected to range anywhere from 13 to 43 rounds in each of the 234 segments. Authorities said the counting of votes would be in strict adherence to the EC guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus which includes RT-PCR testing for agents.





May 02, 2021 07:25 (IST) Election Results 2021: Counting Day For India's Biggest Election Amid Pandemic: 10 Points

Counting of votes for the Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls - held between March 27 and April 29 - starts 8 am, amid a devastating second Covid wave and concerns the process could lead to a even bigger spike. Counting of votes for the Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls - held between March 27 and April 29 - starts 8 am, amid a devastating second Covid wave and concerns the process could lead to a even bigger spike.

May 02, 2021 07:08 (IST) Tamil Nadu assembly polls results: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls to begin at 8 am today. Visuals from a counting centre in Chennai.

The counting of votes for #TamilNaduAssemblypolls to begin at 8 am today. Outside visuals from a counting centre in Chennai pic.twitter.com/irUwCYW5yY - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

May 02, 2021 00:36 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: The 2 Decisions That Could Make, Or Break, EPS In Tamil Nadu Polls

Ten years of anti-incumbency, the absence of a larger-than-life leader and a fight for control of the party (from within and outside) has put the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, in a tight position. Ten years of anti-incumbency, the absence of a larger-than-life leader and a fight for control of the party (from within and outside) has put the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, in a tight position.

May 02, 2021 00:34 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Key Candidates In The Race For Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu politics has been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, with the two Dravidian giants traditionally swapping terms to keep national parties from power. However, this election could buck that trend, with new faces challenging the older ones. Tamil Nadu politics has been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, with the two Dravidian giants traditionally swapping terms to keep national parties from power. However, this election could buck that trend, with new faces challenging the older ones.

May 02, 2021 00:33 (IST) Tamil Nadu Election Results: Will Kamal Haasan be able to make a mark?

Kamal Haasan and his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had a rather forgettable electoral debut in the 2019 general election - they failed to win a single seat. He had said he was more confident this time. "We were a nascent party for the Lok Sabha election... Now we are actual fighters for the cause," Mr Haasan had told NDTV.

May 02, 2021 00:31 (IST) Tamil Nadu assembly polls results: First election in state since deaths of J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi

This was the first state election since the deaths of J Jayalalithaa (who died in 2016) and M Karunanidhi (who died in 2018) - both were among Tamil Nadu's most iconic political leaders, and their absence left a power vacuum many raced to fill.

