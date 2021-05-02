Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: DMK Alliance Leading In 146 Seats, AIADMK+ In 87

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has crossed the half-way mark in early leads, ahead of the ruling AIADMK, which has an alliance with the BJP, as counting of votes for the assembly elections 2021 began today along with four states that went to polls this year. Trends have predicted the MK Stalin-led DMK alliance is set to win over 140 seats. MK Stalin is leading from Kolathur, his son Udayanidhi Stalin is leading from Chepauk and Kamal Haasan is leading in Coimbatore south.
Elections 2021 were held in the 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 6. The ruling AIADMK contested 191 seats, with 23 given to the PMK and only 20 for the BJP. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) contested 188 and its ally, the Congress, 25, with the rest going to minor allies.
Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam contested 142 seats, with 85 divided between a handful of allies and the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran, who is the nephew of expelled AIADMK chief Sasikala. The AMMK contested 165 and left 60 to the DMDK, with the rest going to smaller allies.
Nearly 4,000 candidates contested the polls including Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK's key rival TTV Dhinakaran and Kamal Haasan.
In the 2016 election, the AIADMK won 134 seats, the DMK got 89, and the Congress eight. Though this was AIADMK's second straight victory, the party lost its chief J Jayalalithaa months after she occupied the chair for the fifth time.
The opposition DMK, which last ruled between 2006 and 2011, now sees a chance to replace the AIADMK in the state where the two parties have ruled every five years in the recent decades.
In Tamil Nadu, there are 75 counting centres spread across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, authorities said.
Results of Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal assembly elections will also be declared today.
Here are the Live Updates for results of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021:
68-year-old MK Stalin contested as the chief ministerial candidate for the first time during these polls. He was elected unopposed as the DMK chief in August 2018, after the death of his father, a post that his father M Karunanidhi held for 49 years. That didn't come as a surprise to anyone, as during his lifetime, M Karunanidhi, on multiple occasions made his preference for his successor abundantly clear and systematically groomed him for the job.
However, during his early political career, MK Stalin was not considered a serious politician. Things changed when he was jailed for six months during Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).
At the rally in Perambalur on April 2, challenging his rivals and asserting his might, DMK chief had said, "This Stalin has faced Maintenance of Internal Security Act.... emergency. They think they can scare us with the raids, this may happen with AIADMK but this will not happen with DMK. You should not forget that people will reply to your act on April 6."
Mr Stalin holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the Presidency College in Chennai. He is credited for forming the youth wing of DMK and headed it for more than four decades. He became the first directly elected mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2001. He was also elected legislator from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai in 1989, 1996, 2001 and 2006. In 2011, he was elected to the Assembly from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai.
He served as the Local Administration and Rural Development Minister in his father Karunanidhi's Cabinet from 2006 to 2011. He also held the charge of Deputy Chief Minister from 2009-2011. In 2016 he again won the Assembly election from the Kolathur constituency and held the charge of the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly.
At a glance: The 3 heavyweight candidates who are battling it out in the high-stake #TamilNaduElections2021- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to @mkstalin on his resounding victory heading towards comfortable majority in the assembly elections of Tamilnadu.- SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) May 2, 2021
Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin on his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021
The DMK-Congress alliance is set to return to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade in the wilderness.
#TamilNaduElections2021 | Stalin-Led DMK Heads For Big Win In Tamil Nadu, Show Leads- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
Master poll strategist played down comparisons between projected wins in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, telling NDTV that each election, and each state, had its own challenges.
Congratulations to @mkstalin ji and the dedicated DMK & alliance workers for this resounding victory. TN people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership.- Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 2, 2021
"Avoid victory celebrations": DMK chief MK Stalin to party workers as DMK leads 119 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, as per Election Commission trends.
Warmest congratulations to @mkstalin ji for leading the DMK & allies to victory in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will benefit greatly from your leadership over the next five years.- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2021
Counting has not slowed down, due to heavy load the server has slowed down. Counting is continuing in the constituencies without any let-up: Election Commission of India
#NDTVExclusive | "Happy to have helped 'Didi' and MK Stalin": @PrashantKishor, Poll Strategist#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/7MXSum6IhA- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated MK Stalin on his victory
Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu.- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021
வாக்கு எண்ணும் மையங்களில் உள்ள பொறுப்பாளர்கள் விழிப்புணர்வுடன் கண்காணிக்க வேண்டும்.- M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 2, 2021
முழு வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை முடியும் வரை வெளியே வரக்கூடாது.
வெற்றிச் சான்றிதழை வழங்க காலதாமதம் செய்தால் தலைமையைத் தொடர்பு கொள்ளவும். #Covid19 காரணமாக வெற்றிக் கொண்டாட்டத்தைத் தவிர்க்கவும். pic.twitter.com/Lp9Lb8LkNp
Election Commission Sunday said it has taken a stern view of reports of the congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in charge.
#ElectionResults | Stalin-led DMK heads for big win in Tamil Nadu, show leads- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
#NDTVExclusive | Poll strategist Prashant Kishor speaks to NDTV on #ElectionResults- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated MK Stalin on his predicted win in tweet.
Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!- Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021
With the counting of votes underway, the Election Commission Sunday said it has taken a stern view of reports of congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory, and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in charge where such gatherings happen.
Responding to queries about reports of celebratory gatherings by supporters of political parties, an EC spokesperson said the poll panel has taken a serious note of some reports of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory.
"The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence," the spokesperson said.
The EC had recently banned victory processions on the counting day to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway at a time the country is grappling with a raging Covid-19 pandemic.
The counting process began at 8 am.
AIADMK's V Ramu leading from Katpadi, DMK's Durai Murugan trailing.
DMK+ ahead in 130 seats, AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead in 103 seats.
Election Commission of India writes to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to "prohibit victory celebrations urgently". ECI also directs that responsible SHOs and other officers must be suspended immediately and criminal and disciplinary actions must be initiated against them pic.twitter.com/4aEydSH42P- ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
"It was a very sensible decision for us to align with the BJP because an alliance for our govt with that of the Centre made sense to us. We have been tough with the central leadership and stood our ground whenever we had to. We communicated clearly about our stand and put forward our concerns whenever needed."
EK Palaniswami's political stature has definitely grown in Tamil Nadu. But AIADMK has been in power for 10 years. At the same time, MK Stalin's stature has also grown. - N Ram, senior journalist
Firstly, congratulations to the DMK, their moment under the sun has arrived. But that being said, the vote in Tamil Nadu is neither for the DMK, nor against the AIADMK. See, in 2016, the ADMK fought under Jayalalithaa's leadership and Amma DMK, but this time the AIADMK is contesting in an alliance with BJP and others and has even shared seats in the agreement. And that is what has not worked for them. If we notice the leads, we will see that the number of seats that the AIADMK is down is exactly the same as the number of seats they have allocated to their alliance partners.- Kasthuri, actor and political analyst
#WATCH | DMK supporters continue to celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai as official trends show the party leading on 118 seats so far.- ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Election Commission of India has banned any victory procession amid the #COVID19 situation in the country.#TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/z6Fp5YRnKP
#ElectionResults | "I spoke to over 200 women, they said that they would have never voted for anybody other than AIADMK. They are forced to vote for MNM and others as they do not want to vote for BJP": Kasthuri, actor and political analyst#TamilNaduElectionspic.twitter.com/bqUSDNIoUj- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
#TamilNaduAssemblypolls | DMK cadres outside MK Stalin's residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/GDXN22pRCV- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
Senior AIADMK leader C Sreenivasan leads while AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran trails #TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/zodMBJK4PO- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
#TamilNaduAssemblypolls | Senior AIADMK leader P Dhanapal is leading in Avanashi pic.twitter.com/ejphPQSqGn- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading.
In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes.
The order copy by the Election Commission read, "In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible."
Official trends | DMK President MK Stalin leads from Kolathur Assembly constituency#TamilNaduElections- ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Celebrations outside DMK headquarters as party leads in Tamil Nadu polls.
#WATCH | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.#TamilNaduElections2021pic.twitter.com/61tbcETHYk- ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Actor-turned-Politician Kamal Haasan arrives in Coimbatore. He is leading in Coimbatore South. #TamilNaduElections2021#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/AeDvOp2vOA- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
Top AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami was comforably leading in his home segment of Edappadi in Salem district, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is
trailing his main rival, DMK's Thanga Tamilselvan, a former party colleague, by a thin margin.
Leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here and his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin continued to be ahead in Chepauk-Triplicane segment.
In Coimbatore South, the fight is neck and neck between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress party's Mayura Jayakumar while BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan is in third
spot currently.
The fortunes of Mr Haasan and Mr Jayakumar kept swinging as votes were taken up for counting from various areas and currently, Mr Haasan is leading.
DMK's key leaders M R K Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi) and Duraimurugan (Katpadi) were trailing, while AIADM''s expelled leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was behind his rival, AIADMK leader and Minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti.
Ministers leading as of now are S P Velumani, Sellur Raju, M C Sampath, M R Vijayabaskar, C Vijayabaskar and Udumalaipettai K Radhakrishnan.
Ministers including D Jayakumar, K Pandiarajan, P Benjamin, K T Rajendthra Bhalaji, Vellamandi N Natarajan and C V Shanmugam were trailing.
MK Stalin had said that the victory will be celebrated from home due to the Covid situation in the country, and we will perhaps hold a oath taking ceremony keeping that in mind. The final decision will be taken by MK Stain after the final result be be declared. We should be able to form the government within a week or so, since there is a formal procedure which is followed. First all the MLAs will get their winning certificates, then the incumbents will resign, then the Governor will call the largest party to form the government, and after that we will do the needful.
Tamil Nadu election results:
#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK crosses halfway mark in early trends- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
#TamilNaduElections2021 | Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam is leading in Bodinayakanur #ElectionResultpic.twitter.com/FlRBSjRnuK- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
Official trends for by-election to Parliamentary constituency |- ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leading in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)
BJP leading in Belgaum (Karnataka)
Indian Union Muslim League leading in Malappuram (Kerala)
Congress leading in Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)
Actor-turned-Politician Khushbu Sundar trailing in Thousand Lights Assembly seat #TamilNaduElections2021#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/5RJTibjfzi- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Apsara Reddy says she is confident that her party will retain power in Tamil Nadu, as counting of votes for the assembly election began today. She said it was a very sensible decision for the AIADMK to align with the BJP for the elections.
#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK Chief MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur pic.twitter.com/HZGyM5zctl- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
The BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool are locked in a close fight in Bengal as votes are being counted for state elections held amid a huge Covid surge. DMK has made gains in Tamil Nadu. BJP leads in Assam; in Kerala, LDF and UDF are neck and neck.
#TamilNaduElections2021 | Tamil Nadu CM is leading in Edappadi, while DMK Chief MK Stalin is trailing in Kolathur. Actor-turned-Politician Kamal Haasan leading in Coimbatore South- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
#TamilNaduElections2021 | DMK chief MK Stalin trails in early trends pic.twitter.com/H6rI9cf7g6- NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2021
There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assembly constituencies, (which includes the other states apart from Tamil Nadu) a more than 200 per cent increase, in view of the COVID guidelines, according to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic.
At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed, officials said.
They said counting of votes will continue late into the night. As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.
Counting also begins for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, where by-election were held. Congress's Vijay Vasanth and BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan are the key candidates.
Counting of votes for 234 assembly seats of Tamil Nadu begins.
Assembly Polls 2021 Results: The counting of votes for Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be done on 2nd May. Here's how you can check the results on NDTV website and App.
Counting of votes for the Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls - held between March 27 and April 29 - starts 8 am, amid a devastating second Covid wave and concerns the process could lead to a even bigger spike.
The counting of votes for #TamilNaduAssemblypolls to begin at 8 am today. Outside visuals from a counting centre in Chennai pic.twitter.com/irUwCYW5yY- ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Ten years of anti-incumbency, the absence of a larger-than-life leader and a fight for control of the party (from within and outside) has put the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, in a tight position.
Tamil Nadu politics has been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, with the two Dravidian giants traditionally swapping terms to keep national parties from power. However, this election could buck that trend, with new faces challenging the older ones.
Kamal Haasan and his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had a rather forgettable electoral debut in the 2019 general election - they failed to win a single seat. He had said he was more confident this time. "We were a nascent party for the Lok Sabha election... Now we are actual fighters for the cause," Mr Haasan had told NDTV.
This was the first state election since the deaths of J Jayalalithaa (who died in 2016) and M Karunanidhi (who died in 2018) - both were among Tamil Nadu's most iconic political leaders, and their absence left a power vacuum many raced to fill.
The DMK is predicted to come to power in the state, according to NDTV's poll of exit polls. DMK and allies are forecast to win at least 160 seats, while the ruling AIADMK along with its ally BJP are predicted to win 66. TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK is likely to win 1 seat, according to a poll of exit polls.